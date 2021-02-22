expand
February 22, 2021

Ole Miss Women’s Tennis Falls 4-3 to Arkansas

By Special to the Item

Published 1:55 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

FAYETEVILLE, Ark. – Ole Miss (4-3, 0-1 SEC) narrowly lost, 4-3, at Arkansas (6-0, 1-0 SEC) to open SEC play on Saturday.

 

Tied at 3-3 in the match, Ole Miss and Arkansas went down to the wire. In the deciding match, Kelsey Mize narrowly came up short for the Rebels. Mize lost to Arkansas’ Laura Rijkers 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-4 on Court No. 6. Mize is now 1-1 this season in play to clinch scenarios after securing a 4-3 victory for Ole Miss over Memphis on Feb. 2.

 

Ole Miss trailed Arkansas 3-0 in the match prior to making a valiant comeback attempt. Tereza Janatova earned the first victory of the day for the Rebels by defeating the Razorbacks’ Tatum Rice 7-6, 6-1. Janatova leads the Rebels with five dual victories. No. 39 Sabina Machalova triumphed against Arkansas’ Kelly Keller in straight-set tiebreaks. Tiphanie Fiquet tied the match at 3-3 by defeating Indianna Spink in three sets. Despite losing the first 6-3, Fiquet rebounded nicely to win the second 6-1 and the third 7-6 (5). Fiquet has won four consecutive singles matches.

 

Anna Vrbenska and Alexa Bortles lost in straight sets at No. 4 and No. 5 singles.

 

The doubles point proved crucial in determining the outcome of the match. At doubles No. 3, Fiquet and Lillian Gabrielsen earned a dominant 6-1 victory over Kellers and Rijker. In a matchup of two ranked teams, No. 24 Bortles/Machalova lost to No. 28 Lauren Alter/Rice 6-3. No. 44 Janatova and Vrbenska fell to Arkansas’ Morgan Cross and Spink 7-6 (0). Janatova and Vrbenska led the match 4-1 prior to their defeat. This season, the Rebels have a 32-19 overall doubles record (13-8 in duals).

 

Coming Up

 

Ole Miss will compete at Missouri on Monday (Feb. 22) at 12 p.m. CT.

 

Singles Results

 

No. 39 Sabina Machalova def. Kelly Keller (UA), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7)

Tiphanie Fiquet def. Indianna Spink (UA), 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5)

Tereza Janatova def. Tatum Rice (UA), 7-6, 6-1

Morgan Cross (UA) def. Anna Vrbenska, 6-4, 6-2

Lauren Alter (UA) def. Alexa Bortles, 6-3, 6-3

Laura Rujkers (UA) def. Kelsey Mize, 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-4

 

Doubles Results

 

Tiphanie Fiquet/Tereza Janatova def. Kelly Keller/Laura Rijkers (UA), 6-1

No. 28 Lauren Alter/Tatum Rice (UA) def. No. 24 Alexa Bortles/Sabina Machalova, 6-3

Morgan Cross/Indianna Spink (UA) def. No. 44 Tereza Janatova/Anna Vrbenska, 7-6 (0)

 

For more information on Ole Miss Women’s Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWTennis, on Facebook at OleMissWTennis and on Instagram at OleMissWTennis. Also follow Coach Beyers on Twitter, @MarkBeyers.

