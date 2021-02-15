expand
February 16, 2021

Ole Miss Volleyball Adds Oklahoma Transfer Kylee McLaughlin

By Special to the Item

Published 4:05 pm Monday, February 15, 2021

OXFORD, Miss.— Ole Miss head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth has announced the addition of Oklahoma setter Kylee McLaughlin, who will be eligible as a graduate transfer for the Rebels in the fall of 2021.

“We’re excited to add Kylee to our program. She will raise the level of volleyball on the court and provide experience and leadership off the court,” said Banwarth. “She’s an experienced setter who has a lot to offer Ole Miss volleyball. Welcome to the family, Kylee!”

The Carrollton, Texas, native heads to Oxford after three years at Oklahoma, where she was named to the All-Big 12 First Team in 2018 and 2019. As a junior in 2019, McLaughlin totaled 1,089 assists, averaging 10.08 per set to rank third overall in the conference. The 2018 Big 12 Co-Setter of the Year led the conference with 1,162 total assists and averaged 10.76 per set as a sophomore, picking up 14 double-doubles as well.

Prior to Oklahoma, McLaughlin spent her freshman season at Oregon State, where she was voted as the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. As a Beaver, she was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and was tabbed All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. She appeared in 121 sets and started in all 33 matches for the Beavers, totaling 1,294 assists, averaging 10.69 per set.

In high school, McLaughlin was named the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year at Hebron High School in 2016 and earned 2015 and 2016 all-state honors. Additionally, she was honored as a MaxPreps First Team All-American and AVCA Third Team All-American as a senior.

