February 9, 2021

New car decals for people with communication impairments available

By Cathy Cook

Published 5:00 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

New vehicle tag decals and window decals are available for residents who have a limited ability to communicate with law enforcement.

Residents who have a limited or impaired ability to communicate can apply for the decals at a county tax assessor’s office. The application form has to be filled out by a licensed Mississippi physician or psychologist that indicates that the person applying, their child, parent or spouse has a medical condition that would make it difficult for them to communicate with law enforcement.

The impairment must be something that will last for at least five years.

The decals are blue and have the words “communication impediment.”

Pearl River County’s tax office has received no requests for the decal yet, and are not expecting a huge demand for them, but the decals are available, said Marlie Anderson, a bookkeeper in the local tax office.

The law creating the decals went into effect Jan. 1.

