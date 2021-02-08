expand
February 9, 2021

Smith

Mitzi Ferrell Smith

By Staff Report

Published 2:02 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

February 5, 2021

Funeral Services for Mitzi Ferrell Smith, age 60, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, will be held Monday, February 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Roseland Park Baptist Church Pavillion.

Visitation will be Monday, February 8, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Roseland Park Baptist Church Pavillion.

Burial will be in White Chapel Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Dan Young will officiate the service.

Mitzi was a dedicated employee of Stennis Security for over 13 years and a member of Roseland Park Baptist Church. She loved spending time with family and rocking babies, fellowshipping with her church family, crocheting, reading and being outside. Mitzi will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Proverbs 31:28-29 ” Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.'”

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Oren Ferrell.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of nearly 39 years, Monte Smith; her mother, Arlene Milam Ferrell; her children, Jacob Smith, Kaylene Smith, and David Smith; her grandchildren, Kolbie Smith, Ariah Jarrell, Jaxon Smith, and Wyatt Smith; her brother, Kenneth Ferrell; and her sisters, Vicky Lossett, Yvonne Arnoud, Connie Penton, and Mary Howard; also numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

