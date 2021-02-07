expand
Ad Spot

February 7, 2021

LSU No. 9 in USA Today Preseason Poll

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Sunday, February 7, 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is No. 9 in the 2021 USA Today preseason poll released Thursday, marking the Tigers’ fourth Top 10 preseason ranking.

LSU is ranked No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 8 by Perfect Game and No. 10 by Baseball America in polls that have been released in prior weeks. The Tigers will begin the season ranked among the Top 10 teams in the nation for the ninth time in 10 years.

The Tigers begin preseason workouts last Friday, and LSU opens the 2021 season at 7 p.m. on February 19 versus Air Force in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU has a 38-man roster that includes a recruiting class ranked No. 2 in the country by Baseball America. The Tigers also return 10 position players with starting experience and 10 pitchers who recorded innings last season.

LSU is one of nine Southeastern Conference teams appearing in the USA Today 2021 preseason Top 25, along with No. 1 Florida, No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 7 Mississippi State, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 16 Tennessee, No. 20 South Carolina and No. 24 Georgia.

The Tigers’ 2021 schedule features 18 games against teams ranked in the USA Today Top 25.

2021 USA Today Preseason Poll (last season’s records in parentheses)

1 Florida (16-1)
2 UCLA (13-2)
3 Vanderbilt (13-5)
4 Texas Tech (16-3)
5 Mississippi (16-1)
6 Louisville (13-4)
7 Mississippi State (12-4)
8 Arkansas (11-5)
9 LSU (12-5)
10 Texas (14-3)
11 TCU (11-4)
12 North Carolina State (14-3)
13 UC Santa Barbara (13-2)
14 Virginia (14-4)
15 Miami (12-4)
16 Tennessee (15-2)
17 Georgia Tech (11-5)
18 Oklahoma State (13-5)
19 Arizona (10-5)
20 South Carolina (12-4)
21 Florida State (12-5)
22 West Virginia (11-5)
23 East Carolina (13-4)
24 Georgia (14-4)
25 Wake Forest (10-8)

More News

Rakeem Nunez-Roches Set to Dress for First Super Bowl This Sunday

Baseball brings back experienced staff

Shakira Austin Makes Top-10 List for Lisa Leslie Award

Tigers Drop Game To No. 7 Texas A&M On Road

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Picayune Fire Department’s new administration

News

Second round of COVID-19 vaccines start at local long term care facility

News

Microchip clinics set for February

News

Hornets pick up important district wins against Forrest County

Education

Pearl River Community College CTE recognized statewide

News

Clinton pharmacist sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to commit health care fraud

News

Community run held to honor Lt. Boutte

News

Internet sales tax diversion comes in higher than expected

News

Aldermen recognize Hornets varsity team

News

Medical marijuana program development on track to meet constitutional deadlines

News

City Council approves motion to accept donation of old Valspar property

Education

Pearl River and city of Hattiesburg enter into historic agreement

News

Run in Picayune planned to honor Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy

News

Picayune Police supporting Hancock Sheriff in time of need

News

Anthony Broom, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Hancock deputy fatally shot while responding to call Monday afternoon

News

Road employees to get overtime on holidays

News

Poplarville basketball defeats Greene County

News

Trash haulers will be under close supervision after replacing permits

News

Mississippi COVID hospitalizations start to decline

News

Catholic Charities of South Mississippi offering grants to help pay power bills

News

Picayune soccer falls to South Jones in second round playoff match

News

Councilors concerned about proposed property donation due to potential hazards, contamination

News

Vaccines in state said to ramp up