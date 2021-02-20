expand
Ad Spot

February 21, 2021

Local housing market has more buyers than inventory

By Cathy Cook

Published 5:34 pm Saturday, February 20, 2021

Real estate demand in Pearl River County is higher than it has been since post Hurricane Katrina as people leave urban areas to find homes in the country.

“There is a shortage of homes right now. We have more buyers than we do properties available,” said Martha Ford, owner and broker of Ford Realty.

With a lot of buyers and not many sellers, local realtors are short on inventory. Connie Maxie, owner and broker of Carver Realty, attributes the increase to low interest rates and an influx of people moving from bigger cities into rural areas.

Maxie is seeing a lot of people move into Poplarville and the county from New Orleans, the Gulf Coast and even Covington, La.

“For buyers there’s not much to choose from right now, because the supply’s very low. But for sellers, it’s the perfect time for sellers to maximize the investment that they made,” said Maxie.

Newly constructed homes are being presold before the first lumber is even brought to the construction site, and material costs are rising, said Ford.
Ford said she can’t say exactly why so many people are purchasing homes, but the first question most buyers ask is a clue: what is the Internet like?

“Their job description maybe hasn’t changed, but they’re working from home instead of having to work in an office building, so they’re like ‘Lets get out in the country.’”

In 2019, Pearl River County issued 167 permits for new residential buildings. In 2020, that jumped to 278 permits. Commercial building permits also increased, going from 28 in 2019 to 41 in 2020.

The county collected $209,742 in permit fees in 2019 for all permits, including buildings, mobile homes, plumbing, mechanical and electrical. In 2020, that jumped to $298,083.

In January 2021, Pearl River County’s Building Division issued 20 permits for new residential buildings and 195 permits total, bringing in $25,730 in permit fees. In January 2020, the county only collected $18,733 in permit fees.
Contractors have told E911 coordinator Carolyn Nelson that people who would normally rent instead of buy have opted to build homes because their rent has increased and mortgage rates are low.

Although the demand for housing is comparable to the year after Hurricane Katrina, the market is not as out of control, said Ford. Many of the people purchasing homes after Katrina lost everything and were traumatized by the disaster.

“I’ll never forget what all I saw and the stories I heard and I heard those stories every day, for over a year. So that’s the difference, this doesn’t have that. But people are definitely moving here and they’re happy to be here too.”

More News

Local housing market has more buyers than inventory

Every day is a good day to find money

Picayune tennis hoping to learn from first match

Leadership program begins anew

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Local housing market has more buyers than inventory

News

Kiwanis shifts focus due to pandemic

News

Hawkins announces candidacy

News

Council approves changes to paving project, abatement program

News

Deputies train to respond to those with mental illness

News

HVAC system at Health Department down

News

SBA reminds Mississippi residents and businesses that disaster preparedness saves lives and dollars

News

Supervisors discuss permit fees and fiber optic

News

Poplarville residents have a bit longer to pay water bills

News

Council approves motion to begin process of allowing golf carts on city streets

News

DAR recognizes good citizens

News

Caroline Macdonald, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Senator Angela Hill sponsors bill preventing transgender girls from competing in girls sports

News

Senate bill might give counties more money for bridges

Health & Fitness

New COVID-19 cases on a decline, no new school outbreaks reported

News

Picayune School District recognizes spelling bee winner

News

Winter weather related closures

Health & Fitness

Mississippi State Department of Health confirms first case of COVID-19 variant strain

News

Public asked to avoid driving during predicted winter storm

News

PRC School Board recognizes teachers

News

Bill to name portion of highway after Lt. Boutte passes Senate

News

Anthony Hales shares his story about public service, growing up in Pearl River County

Education

Picayune announces Teachers of the Year

News

Supervisors consider millage increase to help pay for road repairs