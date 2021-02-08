expand
February 9, 2021

Larry Cagle announces candidacy

By Special to the Item

Published 1:58 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

The year 2021 brings with it an opportunity for new beginnings and fresh ideas that allow our city to progress without forgetting the citizens for which changes are made; it is with this idea that I announce my candidacy for the District 5 Councilman seat.

I have been married to the former Ann Furr for 34 years. We have four grown children and six grandchildren. All of which live in Picayune.

I am a 1979 graduate of Picayune Memorial High School.

I served six years in the United States Air Force

After my military tour I returned to Picayune. I worked three years with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff. I worked sixteen years with the Picayune Police Department as a police officer, police Sargent, Lieutenant, and eventually Chief of Detectives.

I left law enforcement and pursued a career in nursing. I graduated from Pearl River Community College with an Associate Degree in Nursing. I then obtained a Baccalaureate of Nursing from William Carey College.

As your councilman I promise to strengthen relationships with state and local entities to encourage small and corporate businesses to develop in Picayune.

I will encourage and promote transparency in government by using information technology to keep you informed of city government.

I will support efforts to continue the beautification and revitalization of downtown Picayune as well as our neighborhoods.

I commit to a support all our city employees and endeavor to help them support every citizen.

I believe my life, work, and educational experiences have prepared me to pursue this undertaking. The most important trait I desire to demonstrate is my genuine concern for you. I do not embark on this campaign light-heartedly. I have honest desires to improve where we all live. Join me April 6th and exercise your right to vote. Thank you and God Bless.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

