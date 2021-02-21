expand
February 21, 2021

Kloth Tabbed as the CollegeBeachVB.com Preseason Breakthrough Player

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Sunday, February 21, 2021

BATON ROUGE – Taryn Kloth of LSU’s top-ranked beach volleyball team was tabbed as the CollegeBeachVB.com Preseason Breakthrough Player on Friday afternoon.

Kloth is entering her third season with the Tigers after transferring to LSU from Creighton where she was an All-American. Though she was a senior last season, the NCAA granted every spring sport student-athlete and extra year of eligibility due to the shortened season. The Sioux Falls, South Dakota Native has 32 career victories at LSU.

In her first season with the Tigers in 2019, Kloth went 18-9, playing most of her matches on Court 4. She took a big leap going into 2020, two years after moving from indoor to beach volleyball. She was 14-0 last spring (13-0 with partner Kelli Greene-Agnew) and did not drop a single set before the season ended prematurely with the Tigers ranked in the top spot of the polls.

Kloth was a big part in LSU’s jump to No. 1 with her and Greene-Agnew picking up Court 4 victories three times against then No. 1 UCLA, No. 5 Hawaii twice, No. 16 TCU, No. 17 Arizona and No. 19 Stanford.

Entering her third year playing beach volleyball, Kloth will look to take another leap as one of the top players across the country. She played with fellow senior Kristen Nuss throughout the offseason and the duo won multiple AVPNext events together.

LSU is starting the season pegged as the nation’s No. 1 team by the AVCA, the first time the program has earned a preseason top ranking. LSU has its Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage next Saturday and the Tigers will open their season the following weekend, February 26-27, at the Houston Baptist Tournament.

