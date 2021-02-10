Johnson Sets Meet Record at Jaguar Invite

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Patricia Johnson set a new meet record in the long jump to take home her first title in a Southern Miss uniform going 19’5″ in the event to lead Southern Miss at the Jaguar Invite at the Birmingham Crossplex on Sunday.

“We looked a great deal better this week,” head coach Jon Stuart said. “Every single week that we get to compete we’re getting a little bit better with time and training. We’re seeing some better results at the meets. This was a good competition for most of the kids going into the conference championship. It was a good confidence builder for the majority of the team and I’m happy with the results today.”

Joining Johnson on top of the podium was the men’s 4×400 team of Landon Chalden (49.5), Kacey Spinks (50.3), Trey Johnson (47.2) and DJ Butler (48.1) who combined to run a 3:15.11 to capture first place.

Marquasha Myers set a new PR in the 60m hurdles running 8.70 to finish third in the event. Elijah Miller also set a new PR with a time of 6.82 in the 60m to finish second, while Chalden matched his PR in the 400m with a time of 49.96.

Making her indoor debut, Cassidy Teuscher , set the freshman 3K record for the Golden Eagles finishing third overall with a time of 9:51.69.

Southern Miss totaled nine trips to the podium in total.

Men (Point Scoring Performances)

60m – Miller, second, 6.83

400m – Chalden, eighth, 49.46

High Jump – Corvell Todd , second, 2.11m

4×400 – Chalden (49.5), Spinks (50.3), Johnson (47.2) and Butler (48.1) 3:15.11