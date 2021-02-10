expand
February 10, 2021

Johnson Sets Meet Record at Jaguar Invite

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Patricia Johnson set a new meet record in the long jump to take home her first title in a Southern Miss uniform going 19’5″ in the event to lead Southern Miss at the Jaguar Invite at the Birmingham Crossplex on Sunday.

“We looked a great deal better this week,” head coach Jon Stuart said. “Every single week that we get to compete we’re getting a little bit better with time and training. We’re seeing some better results at the meets. This was a good competition for most of the kids going into the conference championship. It was a good confidence builder for the majority of the team and I’m happy with the results today.”

Joining Johnson on top of the podium was the men’s 4×400 team of Landon Chalden (49.5), Kacey Spinks (50.3), Trey Johnson(47.2) and DJ Butler (48.1) who combined to run a 3:15.11 to capture first place.

Marquasha Myers set a new PR in the 60m hurdles running 8.70 to finish third in the event. Elijah Miller also set a new PR with a time of 6.82 in the 60m to finish second, while Chalden matched his PR in the 400m with a time of 49.96.

Making her indoor debut, Cassidy Teuscher, set the freshman 3K record for the Golden Eagles finishing third overall with a time of 9:51.69.

Southern Miss totaled nine trips to the podium in total.

Men (Point Scoring Performances)
60m – Miller, second, 6.83
400m – Chalden, eighth, 49.46
High Jump – Corvell Todd, second, 2.11m
4×400 – Chalden (49.5), Spinks (50.3), Johnson (47.2) and Butler (48.1) 3:15.11

Women (Point Scoring Performances) 
60m – Trinity Benson, third, 7.52 (PR) / Octavio Cato, seventh, 7.70 / Trinity Flager, eighth, 7.75
60m hurdles – Myers, third, 8.70 (PR) / Jasmine Griffin, fifth, 8.75
200m – Vivette Green, third, 24.78 / Savi’a Varnell, eighth, 25.17 PR
3000m – Teuscher, third, 9:51.69 / Hannah Martin, eighth, 10:37.37 PR
Long Jump – Johnson, first, 5.95m (Meet Record)
Triple Jump – Myers, fourth, 12.00m
4×400 – Varnell (58.2), Green (1:02.2), Ashlee Osaji (57.7) and Benson (57.3) 3:41.7

