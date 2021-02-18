February 13, 2021

Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Baylous Funeral Home for Jimmie Lou Cooper, age 83, of Picayune, MS, who died Saturday, Feb.13, 2021 in Picayune, MS. Rev. Brian Dees will officiate at the service. Burial will be in Picayune Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, she retired from the Picayune Convalescent Home as a dietary aide.

Jimmie Lou was a member of East Jerusalem Baptist Church for nearly 60 years. She joined under the leadership of Rev. E. H. Hart, and remained faithful under the leadership of Rev Alonzo Dees, and Rev. Brian Dees. Over the years, she served on the Pastor Aide Committee and Mission #2 Society. Jimmie Lou served faithfully in many capacities until she became the primary caregiver for her husband. At that time, her church attendance was limited, but she continued to support the church whenever she was asked. She was truly loved by everyone.

Survivors include: her husband Proby Cooper; five daughters, Elice Cooper Johnson, Cynthia Cooper Branch, Sonji Cooper Harris, all of California, Darlene Cooper and Veronica Cooper, both of Connecticut; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Zellma Whitehead (New Orleans), Barbara Whitehead (Picayune), Clydell Royal (Houston).

Preceded in death by her parents, LLoyd and Iretha Whitehead, siblings, Oreace Whitehead, Johnny Whitehead, LLoyd Whitehead and Richard Whitehead.

Walk through viewing will be Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12:30, Baylous Funeral Home.