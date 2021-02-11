February 10, 2021

A funeral service will be held Saturday February 13, 2021 at 1 p.m., in Picayune Church of Christ, 2005 Cooper Road, Picayune, MS, for Ida Bowens age 96 of Carriere, MS, who died Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in Carriere, MS. Minister Mike Price will officiate the service. Burial will be in the Picayune Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.

A native of McNeil, MS, she retired from Crosby Hospital as a hospital aide. She was a member of Picayune Church of Christ.

Survivors include; children, Mae (Ray) Wilson, Carl Abrams, Luther Bowens, Romalice (Allison) Bowens, Monroe (Emmie) Bowens, Earline Parker, Maudeline (Marsellas) Jones, Gail Bowens (Floyd) Davis, two sisters-in-law Laverne and Claira Gines, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband Early Bowens, two brothers Edward Earl Gines and Lawrence Gines, son Eardis Bowens, parents Julius and Gennie Gines.

Visitation will be Saturday February 13, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Picayune Church of Christ. Under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.