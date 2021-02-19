expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Work on a new county building is near the beginning in Poplarville. The new county administrative building will be next door to the Board of Supervisors building.

HVAC system at Health Department down

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Friday, February 19, 2021

Pearl River County’s Board of Supervisors discussed the need to conduct costly repairs to the Pearl River County Health Department’s heating and cooling system during Wednesday’s meeting.

The Carriere building’s chiller system has stopped working and will be expensive to fix, said County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin. Air conditioning has stopped working entirely and heat only works a little.
The building is being used frequently as a location for free drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The Pearl River County Board of Supervisors declared the situation an emergency, and will get emergency quotes for the repairs.

Construction on a new county building is underway at the corner of Julia Street and West Pearl in Poplarville.

The new county administration building is being constructed next door to the Board of Supervisors meeting building, across the street from the county courthouse. The building will hold the offices for the county administrator, county payroll and the Mapping Department.

The project will probably take six months to complete and is being constructed using county funds, said Lumpkin. The county is using in-house labor for much of the work.

On Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors approved some of the initial payments for plumbing, concrete, termite treatment, concrete pumping and concrete finishing. The Board acknowledged checks for $8,703 for work on the building to various contractors. The Board also acknowledged purchase orders for $21,251 for a framing package and $5,436 for windows, both to Wheat’s Home & Building Center. A purchase order for concrete has been issued to Huey P. Stockstill at a rate of $113 per cubic yard.

More News

Council approves changes to paving project, abatement program

PRC baseball splits jamboree games

Deputies train to respond to those with mental illness

Men’s Basketball Ready for Sunshine State Swing at FIU

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Council approves changes to paving project, abatement program

News

Deputies train to respond to those with mental illness

News

HVAC system at Health Department down

News

SBA reminds Mississippi residents and businesses that disaster preparedness saves lives and dollars

News

Supervisors discuss permit fees and fiber optic

News

Poplarville residents have a bit longer to pay water bills

News

Council approves motion to begin process of allowing golf carts on city streets

News

DAR recognizes good citizens

News

Caroline Macdonald, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Senator Angela Hill sponsors bill preventing transgender girls from competing in girls sports

News

Senate bill might give counties more money for bridges

Health & Fitness

New COVID-19 cases on a decline, no new school outbreaks reported

News

Picayune School District recognizes spelling bee winner

News

Winter weather related closures

Health & Fitness

Mississippi State Department of Health confirms first case of COVID-19 variant strain

News

Public asked to avoid driving during predicted winter storm

News

PRC School Board recognizes teachers

News

Bill to name portion of highway after Lt. Boutte passes Senate

Education

Picayune announces Teachers of the Year

News

Anthony Hales shares his story about public service, growing up in Pearl River County

News

Supervisors consider millage increase to help pay for road repairs

News

Radio issues continue in north end of county for emergency responders

News

Carriere family promotes fire safety after their home burns down

Education

Poplarville Women’s Club supports PRCC food pantry