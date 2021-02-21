expand
February 21, 2021

Healthcare Heroes Wall Created at “The Box”

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Sunday, February 21, 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. – When LSU Baseball fans enter the main gate of Alex Box Stadium this season, they will see a special tribute to local healthcare workers who have been instrumental in saving lives while treating patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Healthcare Heroes Wall features images of dedicated medical professionals representing LSU, Team LSU partner Our Lady of the Lake, Our Lake of the Lake Children’s Health and Acadian Ambulance.

“Through these unprecedented times we have all learned just how valuable our healthcare heroes are,” said Lance Burgos, general manager of LSU Sports Properties. “LSU Athletics is proud to be partnered with Our Lady of the Lake, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and Acadian Ambulance. The impact these heroes have had on our community and organization will forever be remembered and recognized in Alex Box Stadium much in the same way LSU Baseball honored Lieutenant Alex Box for his service to our great nation during World War II.”

“We are so grateful for the courageous work of our healthcare heroes,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri, “and the wall is a very fitting tribute to these selfless men and women. We are extremely fortunate to live in a community where our medical professionals are undaunted by the pandemic and continue the fight to save lives.”

