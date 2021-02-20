expand
Ad Spot

February 21, 2021

Hawkins

Hawkins announces candidacy

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Saturday, February 20, 2021

My name is Linda Eades Hawkins, and I am excited to announce my candidacy for the office of mayor in the upcoming April, 2021 election for the city of Poplarville.

As an energetic, civic-minded person, I am the right person for this job, having served on several municipal boards, committees, organizations and activities. I consider myself very fortunate to live and work in Poplarville for over 43 years and feel ready to “take on” and address the issues that will help our city’s growth.  Some of these issues will be to: maintain a beautiful downtown area with hanging baskets, benches, clean streets and sidewalks.

I will also work with the Planning Commission to enforce the clean-property ordinance and the infrastructure throughout the city. I intend to interact with the fire and police departments to maintain citizen and public safety, and work with the Chamber of Commerce to promote and encourage new businesses to develop.

A very special and important issue of mine concerns all the senior citizens of Poplarville. I will work to provide a senior citizen building that will provide a meeting place for organizational meetings, serve lunches to senior citizens, conduct activities through music, dances, and games for senior enjoyment, and provide a place for family reunions, receptions, and bridal showers.

In order to carry out the daily activities for all of Poplarville’s citizens, I want to ensure a positive environmental impact on the city’s growth by hiring a grant writer with adept knowledge of different types of grants to work with several committees, organizations, and departments for the betterment of the city of Poplarville.

I was married to the late William “Bill” Hawkins and have three sons:  Ashley Eades, Bruce Eades, and Jarrod Hawkins. I am a retired teacher, having taught 41 years with a master’s degree in education from USM, and a specialist in education from William Carey University. I graduated from Sumrall High School and earned a bachelor’s of science in under graduate from William Carey University. My family business  and owner is the Hawkins Rentals, LLC and co-owner of the Parkway LLC and R & A LLC. I am a member of the First Baptist Church and a Sunday School teacher. I was also active with the school district, serving on the District Planning Team which is the Focus Literacy Health Council.   

My honors include:  Poplarville Woman of the Year, Poplarville Citizen of the Year, Outstanding Educator of America, Who’s Who of American Woman, Personalities of the South, and Executive Who’s Who.

My activities include: Rotary Club- president elect, Paint the Town Pink, Excel By 5, Garden Club, Womans Club, president two terms, and Kiwanis Club. I am a former member of the Chamber of Commerce, Hospital Auxiliary, Veterans Breakfast organizer, and Friends of the Library. Other community activities include: Chairperson to the Alzheimer Walk, Susan G. Komen Cancer Walk, Relay for Life Walk, Co-chairperson for Read Around America – Dr. Suess, collecting soft drink tabs for Ronald McDonald and St. Judes, fundraiser for Leukoplakic Association, domestic violence awareness, breast cancer awareness, diabetes awareness, autism awareness, Heavenly Hats for cancer patients, and Operation Smile. 

I would sincerely appreciate your vote because I want to work for all of you, the citizens and the city of Poplarville.

More News

Local housing market has more buyers than inventory

Every day is a good day to find money

Picayune tennis hoping to learn from first match

Leadership program begins anew

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Local housing market has more buyers than inventory

News

Kiwanis shifts focus due to pandemic

News

Hawkins announces candidacy

News

Council approves changes to paving project, abatement program

News

Deputies train to respond to those with mental illness

News

HVAC system at Health Department down

News

SBA reminds Mississippi residents and businesses that disaster preparedness saves lives and dollars

News

Supervisors discuss permit fees and fiber optic

News

Poplarville residents have a bit longer to pay water bills

News

Council approves motion to begin process of allowing golf carts on city streets

News

DAR recognizes good citizens

News

Caroline Macdonald, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Senator Angela Hill sponsors bill preventing transgender girls from competing in girls sports

News

Senate bill might give counties more money for bridges

Health & Fitness

New COVID-19 cases on a decline, no new school outbreaks reported

News

Picayune School District recognizes spelling bee winner

News

Winter weather related closures

Health & Fitness

Mississippi State Department of Health confirms first case of COVID-19 variant strain

News

Public asked to avoid driving during predicted winter storm

News

PRC School Board recognizes teachers

News

Bill to name portion of highway after Lt. Boutte passes Senate

News

Anthony Hales shares his story about public service, growing up in Pearl River County

Education

Picayune announces Teachers of the Year

News

Supervisors consider millage increase to help pay for road repairs