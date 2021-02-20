Hawkins announces candidacy

My name is Linda Eades Hawkins, and I am excited to announce my candidacy for the office of mayor in the upcoming April, 2021 election for the city of Poplarville.

As an energetic, civic-minded person, I am the right person for this job, having served on several municipal boards, committees, organizations and activities. I consider myself very fortunate to live and work in Poplarville for over 43 years and feel ready to “take on” and address the issues that will help our city’s growth. Some of these issues will be to: maintain a beautiful downtown area with hanging baskets, benches, clean streets and sidewalks.

I will also work with the Planning Commission to enforce the clean-property ordinance and the infrastructure throughout the city. I intend to interact with the fire and police departments to maintain citizen and public safety, and work with the Chamber of Commerce to promote and encourage new businesses to develop.

A very special and important issue of mine concerns all the senior citizens of Poplarville. I will work to provide a senior citizen building that will provide a meeting place for organizational meetings, serve lunches to senior citizens, conduct activities through music, dances, and games for senior enjoyment, and provide a place for family reunions, receptions, and bridal showers.

In order to carry out the daily activities for all of Poplarville’s citizens, I want to ensure a positive environmental impact on the city’s growth by hiring a grant writer with adept knowledge of different types of grants to work with several committees, organizations, and departments for the betterment of the city of Poplarville.

I was married to the late William “Bill” Hawkins and have three sons: Ashley Eades, Bruce Eades, and Jarrod Hawkins. I am a retired teacher, having taught 41 years with a master’s degree in education from USM, and a specialist in education from William Carey University. I graduated from Sumrall High School and earned a bachelor’s of science in under graduate from William Carey University. My family business and owner is the Hawkins Rentals, LLC and co-owner of the Parkway LLC and R & A LLC. I am a member of the First Baptist Church and a Sunday School teacher. I was also active with the school district, serving on the District Planning Team which is the Focus Literacy Health Council.

My honors include: Poplarville Woman of the Year, Poplarville Citizen of the Year, Outstanding Educator of America, Who’s Who of American Woman, Personalities of the South, and Executive Who’s Who.

My activities include: Rotary Club- president elect, Paint the Town Pink, Excel By 5, Garden Club, Womans Club, president two terms, and Kiwanis Club. I am a former member of the Chamber of Commerce, Hospital Auxiliary, Veterans Breakfast organizer, and Friends of the Library. Other community activities include: Chairperson to the Alzheimer Walk, Susan G. Komen Cancer Walk, Relay for Life Walk, Co-chairperson for Read Around America – Dr. Suess, collecting soft drink tabs for Ronald McDonald and St. Judes, fundraiser for Leukoplakic Association, domestic violence awareness, breast cancer awareness, diabetes awareness, autism awareness, Heavenly Hats for cancer patients, and Operation Smile.

I would sincerely appreciate your vote because I want to work for all of you, the citizens and the city of Poplarville.