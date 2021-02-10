Four Tigers Win Super Bowl LV with Bucs

BATON ROUGE – LSU All-Americans Leonard Fournette and Devin White shined on the biggest stage of the game on Sunday as the former Tigers came up big in helping Tampa Bay to a 31-9 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV.

It was the first Super Bowl appearance for both players and it marked the 20th consecutive year that LSU was represented in the game. In all, a nation’s best six former LSU players were on active rosters for Super Bowl LV. That list included: Fournette, White and Kevin Minter with the Buccaneers along with Tyrann Mathieu, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams with the Chiefs. Former LSU track and field standout Cyril Grayson is on the Tampa Bay practice squad.

It was Fournette and White that had the biggest impact on the game; Fournette rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown, while White posted a game-high 12 tackles to go along with a fourth quarter interception.

Fournette, who also caught four Tom Brady passes for 46 yards, put the game out of reach with his 27-yard TD run in the third quarter. Fournette’s TD stretched the Bucs lead to 28-9. The 27-yard run stands as the longest rushing touchdown by a former Tiger in the Super Bowl.

Fournette’s 89 rushing yards were the most ever by a former LSU player in a Super Bowl contest, surpassing the previous high of 77 by Joseph Addai in both Super XLI and XLIV. In addition, his 135 all-purpose yards rank as the second-most for an LSU player in the Super Bowl, trailing on Addai’s 143 in Super Bowl XLI.

White’s 12 tackles were the most by a former Tiger in a Super Bowl contest, bettering the nine tackles by Deion Jones (Super Bowl LI) and Jalen Mills (Super Bowl LII). White also became the first Tiger with a Super Bowl interception since A.J. Duhe picked off a Joe Theismann pass in Super Bowl XVII.

Edwards-Helaire led the Chiefs with 64 yards on nine carries and added another 23 receiving yards on two receptions. Williams rushed twice for five yards and caught two passes for 10 yards, while Mathieu had three tackles and an apparent interception that was taken off the board due to a penalty.

Here’s a list of updated all-time superlatives by LSU players in the Super Bowl:

Offense

Rushing Attempts:

19, Joseph Addai (Colts) vs. Bears, Super Bowl XLI

Rushing Yards:

89, Leonard Fournette (Bucs) vs. Chiefs, Super Bowl LV

77, Joseph Addai (Colts) vs. Bears, Super Bowl XLI

77, Joseph Addai (Colts) vs. Saints, Super Bowl XLIV

Rushing TDs:

1, Jimmy Taylor (Packers) vs. Kansas City in Super Bowl I

1, Joseph Addai (Colts) vs. Saints, Super Bowl XLIV

1, Leonard Fournette (Bucs) vs. Chiefs, Super Bowl LV

Passing Attempts:

14, David Woodley (Dolphins) vs. Redskins, Super Bowl XVII

Completions:

4, David Woodley (Dolphins) vs. Redskins, Super Bowl XVII

Passing Yards:

97, David Woodley (Dolphins) vs. Redskins, Super Bowl XVII

Passing Touchdowns:

1, David Woodley (Dolphins) vs. Redskins, Super Bowl XVII

Receptions:

10, Joseph Addai (Colts) vs. Bears, Super Bowl XLI

Receiving Yards:

66, Joseph Addai (Colts) vs. Bears, Super Bowl XLI

Receiving Touchdowns:

1, Brandon LaFell (Patriots) vs. Seahawks, Super Bowl XLIX

All-Purpose Yards

143, Joseph Addai (Colts) vs. Bears, Super Bowl XLI

135, Leonard Fournette (Bucs) vs. Chiefs, Super Bowl LV

135, Joseph Addai (Colts) vs. Saints, Super Bowl XLIV

Defense

Tackles

12, Devin White (Bucs) vs. Chiefs, Super Bowl LV

9, Deion Jones (Falcons) vs. Patriots, Super Bowl LI

9, Jalen Mills (Eagles) vs. Patriots, Super Bowl LII

Sacks

2, Leonard Marshall (Giants) vs. Broncos, Super Bowl XXI

Interceptions

1, Johnny Robinson (Chiefs) vs. Vikings, Super Bowl IV

1, AJ Duhe (Dolphins) vs. Redskins, Super Bowl XVII

1, Devin White (Bucs) vs. Chiefs, Super Bowl LV

Fumble Recoveries

1, Johnny Robinson (Chiefs) vs. Vikings, Super Bowl IV

1, Remi Prudhomme (Chiefs) vs. Vikings, Super Bowl IV