February 14, 2021

Fontenot, Beloso Named to Preseason All-SEC Team

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Sunday, February 14, 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU pitcher Devin Fontenot and outfielder Cade Beloso on Thursday were named to the 2021 Coaches Preseason All-SEC squad. Fontenot was voted to the first team, and Beloso was voted to the second team by the league’s head coaches.

Fontenot, a senior right-hander from The Woodlands, Texas, was 1-0 in 2020 with a 0.90 ERA, four walks, 17 strikeouts and four saves in 10 innings, and he ranked No. 3 in the SEC in saves.

He recorded a win and two saves in his final three appearances of the 2020 season, working five scoreless and hitless innings in that three-game stretch with two walks and 11 strikeouts.

Fontenot will enter the 2021 season with a 9-5 record and 11 saves in 64 career appearances (five starts) for the Tigers. He has registered 115 strikeouts in 100.1 career innings at LSU.

Beloso, a junior from New Orleans, La., has played as LSU’s starting first baseman for the past two seasons, and he is scheduled to move to the outfield in 2021.

He hit .313 (20-for-64) in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with four doubles, one triple, one homer and 12 RBI. As a true freshman in 2019, Beloso batted .279 (61-for-219) with three doubles, 10 homers, 52 RBI and 30 runs.

Beloso was named to the 2019 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament team after hitting .375 (3-for-8) with one homer and three RBI. He is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll as a sport administration major.

