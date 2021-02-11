expand
February 12, 2021

Diaz Named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Thursday, February 11, 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss senior forward Ariel Diaz has been named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 13, 2021. Today marks the first time that Diaz has been named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week this season.

The Lubbock, Texas native finished the week with a total of 76:00 minutes played in the Southern Miss season opener.

Diaz was a game changer for the Golden Eagle squad in their match vs Nicholls State. The senior tallied two goals for Southern Miss scoring in both the second half. She finished the game finding the back of the net twice with one assist coming from Hailey PohevitzDiaz led the Golden Eagles to a victory against the Colonels with a final of 2-0.

Southern Miss head soccer coach Mohammed El-Zare has been impressed with Diaz’ play and development as a student-athlete.

“I am proud of the resilience that Ariel has shown throughout her career,” he said. “She has transformed throughout her time as a Golden Eagle, and has become an asset on and off the field. Her effort and attitude are exemplary. Diaz is supportive of her teammates and always puts in the extra work. I am proud of her accomplishment in being named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week.”

Each week during the season, C-USA awards one offensive, defensive, and goalkeeper of the week award. Diaz is the first Southern Miss player to be awarded one of the weekly conference awards this season.

