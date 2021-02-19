expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Deputies train to respond to those with mental illness

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Friday, February 19, 2021

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department is trying to prepare its deputies to better recognize when someone is experiencing mental illness.

Pine Belt Mental Healthcare offers a 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team training several times per year, and the Sheriff’s Department regularly sends deputies to it, said Maj. Joe Quave.

The training helps law enforcement officers learn to recognize signs and symptoms of mental illness and teaches them about resources available for people experiencing mental health issues.

“Instead of assuming that somebody is going to be noncompliant, they may be able to recognize if someone is experiencing more than what meets the surface,” said Quave.

The training helps officers streamline the process of helping someone dealing with mental illness get access to the resources they need.

“We don’t want people in jail that don’t belong in jail and if they are in jail, it delays that process of getting them the mental health help they need,” said Quave.

Two of the department’s deputies, Austin Rancatore and Rony Polizzi, just completed the training. Six deputies at the department have completed it since it became available. The department plans to continue sending deputies to the trainings as they are available, said Quave.

“It’s one more tool they can have in their tool belt. We deal with such a wide array of people that any and everything that you can have to deal with different types of individuals is going to benefit the public and the department,” said Quave.

More News

Council approves changes to paving project, abatement program

PRC baseball splits jamboree games

Deputies train to respond to those with mental illness

Men’s Basketball Ready for Sunshine State Swing at FIU

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Council approves changes to paving project, abatement program

News

Deputies train to respond to those with mental illness

News

HVAC system at Health Department down

News

SBA reminds Mississippi residents and businesses that disaster preparedness saves lives and dollars

News

Supervisors discuss permit fees and fiber optic

News

Poplarville residents have a bit longer to pay water bills

News

Council approves motion to begin process of allowing golf carts on city streets

News

DAR recognizes good citizens

News

Caroline Macdonald, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Senator Angela Hill sponsors bill preventing transgender girls from competing in girls sports

News

Senate bill might give counties more money for bridges

Health & Fitness

New COVID-19 cases on a decline, no new school outbreaks reported

News

Picayune School District recognizes spelling bee winner

News

Winter weather related closures

Health & Fitness

Mississippi State Department of Health confirms first case of COVID-19 variant strain

News

Public asked to avoid driving during predicted winter storm

News

PRC School Board recognizes teachers

News

Bill to name portion of highway after Lt. Boutte passes Senate

Education

Picayune announces Teachers of the Year

News

Anthony Hales shares his story about public service, growing up in Pearl River County

News

Supervisors consider millage increase to help pay for road repairs

News

Radio issues continue in north end of county for emergency responders

News

Carriere family promotes fire safety after their home burns down

Education

Poplarville Women’s Club supports PRCC food pantry