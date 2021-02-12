February 7, 2021

“Ye have heard how I said unto you, I go away and come again unto you.” John 14:28

Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021 at New Palestine Cemetery at noon with Military Honors. Rev. Chris Rhome will officiate at the service. Due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing will be observed.

Carl Ray Burton was born in Picayune, MS on February 24, 1949 to the late A.D. Burton and Bernthia “Honey” Burton. At an early age, he was baptized at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Picayune, MS. Later, he united with Greater Evergreen Baptist Church, New Orleans, LA under the leadership of Rev. Edward S. Terry, where he served as a Deacon.

He attended George Washington Carver, Picayune, MS. After graduating high school, Carl enlisted in the United States Marine. He also worked for a Florist in New Orleans, LA as a delivery driver.

Carl met and later married Delories Burton on March 25, 1989. They resided in New Orleans, LA until Hurricane Katrina moved them from different states, Georgia, Alabama and Texas. They finally decided to reside in Picayune, MS.

On Sunday, February 7, 2021, Carl was carried home on the wings of an angel at the age of 71.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents, A. D. and Bernthia “Honey” Burton; wife, Delories Burton; daughters, Toya R. Burton and Angela M. Robinson; granddaughter, Angela Irvin; sister, Myrtle Rhone; brothers, Robert Watson, Daniel Roy, Larry Burton and Vincent Burton.

He leaves to cherish his memory: daughter, Avis (Harry) Taylor; grandsons, Patrick Irvin, Jr. and Derek Hall; granddaughters, Jasmine R. Irvin, Nakaya Burton, Kiandra Brooks, Monique Hall, and Kayla Hall; great-grandson, Elijah Juan (Grasshopper) Irvin; two sisters, Juanita Terrell and Felecia (Coleman) Davis; five brothers, A.D. Roy, Theodore Burton, Don Griffith, Joseph (Lenora) Burton, Victor (Tara) Burton; two sisters-in-law, Edna (Robert) Coats and Diane Burton; two brothers-in-law, Kevin Snowton and James Snowton; Godson, Jessie (Christian) Patton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.