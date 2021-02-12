expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

Burton

Carl Ray Burton

By Staff Report

Published 4:37 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

February 7, 2021

“Ye have heard how I said unto you, I go away and come again unto you.” John 14:28

Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021 at New Palestine Cemetery at noon with Military Honors. Rev. Chris Rhome will officiate at the service. Due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing will be observed.

Carl Ray Burton was born in Picayune, MS on February 24, 1949 to the late A.D. Burton and Bernthia “Honey” Burton. At an early age, he was baptized at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Picayune, MS. Later, he united with Greater Evergreen Baptist Church, New Orleans, LA under the leadership of Rev. Edward S. Terry, where he served as a Deacon.

He attended George Washington Carver, Picayune, MS. After graduating high school, Carl enlisted in the United States Marine. He also worked for a Florist in New Orleans, LA as a delivery driver.

Carl met and later married Delories Burton on March 25, 1989. They resided in New Orleans, LA until Hurricane Katrina moved them from different states, Georgia, Alabama and Texas. They finally decided to reside in Picayune, MS.

On Sunday, February 7, 2021, Carl was carried home on the wings of an angel at the age of 71.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents, A. D. and Bernthia “Honey” Burton; wife, Delories Burton; daughters, Toya R. Burton and Angela M. Robinson; granddaughter, Angela Irvin; sister, Myrtle Rhone; brothers, Robert Watson, Daniel Roy, Larry Burton and Vincent Burton.

He leaves to cherish his memory: daughter, Avis (Harry) Taylor; grandsons, Patrick Irvin, Jr. and Derek Hall; granddaughters, Jasmine R. Irvin, Nakaya Burton, Kiandra Brooks, Monique Hall, and Kayla Hall; great-grandson, Elijah Juan (Grasshopper) Irvin; two sisters, Juanita Terrell and Felecia (Coleman) Davis; five brothers, A.D. Roy, Theodore Burton, Don Griffith, Joseph (Lenora) Burton, Victor (Tara) Burton; two sisters-in-law, Edna (Robert) Coats and Diane Burton; two brothers-in-law, Kevin Snowton and James Snowton; Godson, Jessie (Christian) Patton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.

More News

Tommy F. Pearson and Alice Mitchell Pearson

Carl Ray Burton

Local athletes use all-star game as learning opportunity

Poplarville dance deals with tough ending to season

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Supervisors consider millage increase to help pay for road repairs

News

Radio issues continue in north end of county for emergency responders

News

Carriere family promotes fire safety after their home burns down

Education

Poplarville Women’s Club supports PRCC food pantry

Education

PRCC STEM Center dedicated to former educator

News

Picayune Fire Department responded to two recent fires

News

Rail crossing closures planned for next week

Education

PSD Board recognizes Backpack Buddies

News

Sharon Sanders, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Poplarville crushes Sumrall in first round game

News

Candidates for Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen and mayor

News

Candidates for city of Picayune’s mayoral and council election, 2021

Health & Fitness

Mississippi Department of Mental Health receives grant to fund new suicide prevention lifeline

News

New car decals for people with communication impairments available

Health & Fitness

Walmart pharmacies will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines in Mississippi

News

Larry Cagle announces candidacy

News

Picayune Fire Department’s new administration

News

Second round of COVID-19 vaccines start at local long term care facility

News

Microchip clinics set for February

News

Hornets pick up important district wins against Forrest County

Education

Pearl River Community College CTE recognized statewide

News

Clinton pharmacist sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to commit health care fraud

News

Community run held to honor Lt. Boutte

News

Internet sales tax diversion comes in higher than expected