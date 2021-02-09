Candidates for Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen and mayor

Poplarville’s next mayor will be a woman.

The three candidates who qualified for the mayoral race are: Linda Eades Hawkins, Laura “Heather” Holliday and Louise Smith. All three are running as Republicans.

There are five seats on the Board of Aldermen. Only one of the current aldermen is not running for re-election, Shirley Wiltshire. The candidates for the Board of Aldermen include one Democrat, incumbent Kevin L. Tillman, Sr., and five Republicans, incumbent Daniel H. Brown, incumbent Russell Miller, Bobby Nestle, incumbent Anne Gendusa Smith and Byron L. Wells.

Primary Election Day will be April 6. If needed, a runoff will be held April 27.

The general election will be June 8, and winners will begin their terms in municipal office July 1.

To cast a ballot in the primary, voters must be registered by March 8. To cast a ballot in the general election, voters must be registered by May 10. Voters can check the status of their voter registration at sos.ms.gov/vote or by calling the Circuit Clerk’s office.