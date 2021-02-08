expand
Ad Spot

February 9, 2021

Bulldogs blow out Dolphins for 1st win

By Special to the Item

Published 12:19 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

PERKINSTON — An explosive third quarter earned Mississippi Gulf Coast its first women’s basketball victory of the 2021 season after the Bulldogs stormed to a 69-54 win over Delgado at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.

“Our press really changed the momentum of the game,” Gulf Coast coach Hope Adams said. “Also, Beverly Tillman had a heck of a third quarter. She was the sparkplug for us. I told them coming into the second half, it’s our time to become better and grow into things and play freely.”

Tillman (Fr., Laurel/Laurel) scored 24 points, including 11 in the third quarter while nailing three 3-pointers. Sharisse Bridges (Fr., Jackson/Callaway) and Aniya Saddler (Fr., Columbus/Columbus) added 10 each.

Gulf Coast (1-3) scored 34 points in the third quarter after taking a 27-22 lead to the locker room. The Dolphins had it down to four before Bridges knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to start a 13-0 run. It turned into a 19-2 spurt that made it 49-28 with 4:50 to play in the quarter.

The Bulldogs took their biggest lead just before the quarter ended and were up 61-33 headed into the fourth. They got a bunch of easy buckets.

“We’ve been struggling with our transition game,” Adams said. “All of our points have been the hard way. Tonight we scored 20 points in layups.”

Gulf Coast returns to action Monday when Southwest Mississippi visits Perkinston. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. To keep attendance within the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions, no tickets are available for the general public. The game will be streamed at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/stream.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More News

Candidates for Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen and mayor

Candidates for city of Picayune’s mayoral and council election, 2021

No. 7 Pearl River mashes 11 homers in sweep of Gulf Coast

Rebel Men No. 8, Women No. 20 in Week Three USTFCCCA Rankings

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Candidates for Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen and mayor

News

Candidates for city of Picayune’s mayoral and council election, 2021

Health & Fitness

Mississippi Department of Mental Health receives grant to fund new suicide prevention lifeline

News

New car decals for people with communication impairments available

Health & Fitness

Walmart pharmacies will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines in Mississippi

News

Larry Cagle announces candidacy

News

Picayune Fire Department’s new administration

News

Second round of COVID-19 vaccines start at local long term care facility

News

Microchip clinics set for February

News

Hornets pick up important district wins against Forrest County

Education

Pearl River Community College CTE recognized statewide

News

Clinton pharmacist sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to commit health care fraud

News

Community run held to honor Lt. Boutte

News

Internet sales tax diversion comes in higher than expected

News

Aldermen recognize Hornets varsity team

News

Medical marijuana program development on track to meet constitutional deadlines

News

City Council approves motion to accept donation of old Valspar property

Education

Pearl River and city of Hattiesburg enter into historic agreement

News

Run in Picayune planned to honor Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy

News

Picayune Police supporting Hancock Sheriff in time of need

News

Anthony Broom, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Hancock deputy fatally shot while responding to call Monday afternoon

News

Road employees to get overtime on holidays

News

Poplarville basketball defeats Greene County