expand
Ad Spot

February 25, 2021

Basketball Tigers Can’t Contain Georgia

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Thursday, February 25, 2021

After getting three wins on the road in the league this season (two in a four-game road swing at the end of January and into February), the Tigers were not able to remain connected to Georgia after a brief 7-0 run gave LSU a three-point lead 5:30 into the contest.

With LSU up 7-4, Georgia went on a 10-0 run that put the Bulldogs up for good 14-7. Georgia also had a 12-point run, their best of the game late in the first half as the Bulldogs went to the dressing room up 45-29.

LSU shot 10-of-30 in the opening 20 minutes, compared to 16-of-38 (42.1 percent) for Georgia. LSU had several empty possessions, committing eight turnovers in the first half.

For the game, Cameron Thomas had his seventh consecutive game of 20 points or more with 21 points on 7-of-19 shooting, 2 treys and an uncharacteristic 5-of-8 at the free throw line. Javonte Smart hit 3 treys and 6-of-6 at the line with 19 points with three assists. Trendon Watford had back-to-back double doubles, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman Jalen Cook played most of the last 10 minutes of the game and finished with 11 points and two assists. He made 4-of-6 field goals, including two three-pointers and one free throw.

Sahvir Wheeler for Georgia recorded the first triple double in school history in the contest with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. Wheeler was 6-of-15 from the floor with a three-pointer and a free throw.

The Bulldogs had two players over 20 points each with Toumani Camara getting 22 points and K. D. Johnson with 21. Tye Fagan had 18 points.

The second half was a high scoring affair on both sides as LSU outscored Georgia, 49-46. LSU was unable to get the lead under 10 in the final 20 minutes as Georgia built as much as a 22-point advantage in the final 11 minutes.

After shooting nearly 46 percent in the second half, LSU finished the game 27-of-67 for 40.3 percent. LSU made 8-of-30 three-pointers and was 16-of-27 at the line. UGA finished the night 32-of-69 overall with 9-of-31 three-pointers and 18-of-28 at the line.

Georgia out rebounded the Tigers, 47-40, as each team turned the ball over 11 times for the contest.

LSU must play on the road again on Saturday, traveling to Fayetteville to take on the University of Arkansas in a 1 p.m. game on the LSU Sports Radio Network and ESPN2.

More News

Phyllis Ann Massey

William “Billy” Ike Tucker, III.

Janet Kay Bush

Brady Lee Richardson

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Four southwest Mississippi men sentenced for violating federal wildlife laws

News

Board considers personnel needed to increase roads paved

News

Teachers and first responders eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Marie Floyd, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Breaking News

Suspect arrested in juvenile shooting at Grande Oak apartments

News

Parking lot by Picayune City Hall gets upgrade

News

Poplarville’s mayoral candidates share goals if elected

News

Bill proposes tax hike on gasoline

News

Two precinct locations will change for Picayune municipal election

News

Mississippi reports no new COVID deaths

Breaking News

Picayune Police working shooting case at Grande Oak Apartments

News

Local housing market has more buyers than inventory

News

Kiwanis shifts focus due to pandemic

News

Hawkins announces candidacy

News

Council approves changes to paving project, abatement program

News

Deputies train to respond to those with mental illness

News

HVAC system at Health Department down

News

SBA reminds Mississippi residents and businesses that disaster preparedness saves lives and dollars

News

Supervisors discuss permit fees and fiber optic

News

Poplarville residents have a bit longer to pay water bills

News

Council approves motion to begin process of allowing golf carts on city streets

News

DAR recognizes good citizens

News

Caroline Macdonald, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Senator Angela Hill sponsors bill preventing transgender girls from competing in girls sports