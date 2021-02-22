expand
February 23, 2021

Arrest reports collected from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 22, 2021

By Staff Report

Published 2:58 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

Matthew Anthony Helmstetter, 20, 101 Beaverwood Rd., arrested Jan. 28, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

John Lloyd Linden, 19, 47 Diane Fish House Rd., Poplarville; arrested Jan. 28, for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Derek Marc Czomba, 48, 233 Pea Ridge Rd.; arrested Jan. 29, for possession of a controlled substance.

Constance Magdalene Hyneman, 33, 155 Eloise St.; arrested Jan. 29, for no proof of insurance.

Adam Forrest Cole, 49, 1830 Madison St., Mandeville; arrested Jan. 30, for fugitive from justice.

Randi Isaiah Bishop, 45, 52 Weldy Rd., Carriere; arrested Jan. 30, for possession of a controlled substance.

Desiree C. Clem, 34, 52 Weldy Rd., Carriere; arrested Jan. 30, for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Lacie Leeann Pyle, 38, 52 Weldy Rd., Carriere; arrested Jan. 30, for possession of paraphernalia.

David Luke Bourgeois, 35, 150 Horseshoe Rd., Mount Olive, Miss.; arrested Jan. 30, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Christopher G. Ansardi, 53, 38199 Oak St., Slidell, La.; arrested Jan. 30, for possession of marijuana.

Dustin Toni Sevin, 44, 52 Weldy Rd., Carriere; arrested Jan. 30, for possession of marijuana.

Kayla Marie Besanson, 32, 2920 Maureen Lane, Maureen, Miss.; arrested Jan. 30, for possession of marijuana.

Patrick Shawn McCawley, 50, 10 McCawley Lane; arrested Jan. 31, for disturbing the peace.

Ethan Colby Seals, 30, 8 Aubrey Aden Rd., Carriere; arrested Jan. 31, for shooting into a dwelling.

Phillip Edward Seals, 33, 17 Werner Rd.; arrested Jan. 31, for shooting into a dwelling and residential burglary.

Brian Scott McCrawley, 53, 10 McCawley Lane; arrested Jan. 31, for fugitive from justice.

Connor Leighton Rowe, 27, 178 Wayne Stewart Rd., Lumberton; arrested Feb. 1, for theft of motor vehicle.

Nathaniel Scott Rayner, 36, 54 Blake Byrd Rd.; arrested Feb. 3, for no insurance, driving while license suspended, no driver’s license and speeding.

Tristan Lloyd Wheat, 24, 44 Mitchell Chapel Rd.; arrested Feb. 5, for fugitive from justice.

Christopher David Hall, 21, 657 Old Highway 11, Carriere; arrested Feb. 5, for domestic violence simple assault.

Christopher Brian Ghersanich, 32, 6 Walnut Grove; arrested Feb. 6, for possession of paraphernalia.

James Oliver Dean, 64, 204 S. Fifth Street, Lumberton; arrested Feb. 6, for receiving stolen property.

Devin Keith Bass, 23, 42 Parkside Dr.; arrested Feb. 7, for simple assault with injuries.

Gregory Scott Ladner, 36, 2298 Road 534, Kiln; arrested Feb. 8, for domestic violence aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling and trespassing.

Tammy Marie Jones, 43, 441 Wayne Pardue Rd., Lumberton; arrested Feb. 8, for disorderly conduct failure to comply, no proof of insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.

Regina Mary Stevens, 49, 125 Sones Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested Feb. 8, for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Shannon Lee Deroche, 43, 303 Albert Prince Rd., Carriere; arrested Feb. 9, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Byron Kirby Lossett, 45, 147 Jasmine Dr.; arrested Feb. 9, for fugitive from justice.

Gary Wayne Lee, 33, 104 Jasmine Dr.; arrested Feb. 9, for fugitive from justice.

Juan Rios Gaspard, 28, 10 Rebel Hill Dr., Carriere; arrested Feb. 10, for domestic violence simple assault.

Devonte Kenyatta Williams, 28, 48090 30th St., Gulfport; arrested Feb. 10, for disorderly conduct.

Samuel L. Whitney, 34, 162 Blue Bird Lane; arrested Feb. 13, for tampering with physical evidence.

Tracey Michelle Penton, 43, 14 Second St., Poplarville; arrested Feb. 13, for possession of a controlled substance.

Steve Matthew Chapoton, 43, 712 W. Canal St.; arrested Feb. 14, for DUI.

Cheri Lynn Beard, 38, 70 Mill Creek Dr.; arrested Feb. 14, for DUI refused test.

Kristian Elizabeth Schwartz, 34, 121 Woodland Rd., Carriere; arrested Feb. 17, for petit larceny

Rewa L. Smith, 50, 1222 Stemwood Dr.; arrested Feb. 19, for DUI refused test, resisting arrest and careless driving.

Arenz Thomas Adams, 33, 24 Don Millis Rd.; arrested Feb. 19, for residential burglary.

Alexandra Nichole Batiste, 25, 126 Donald Penton Rd.; arrested Feb. 19, for warrant for fugitive.

Michael Shawn Nolf, 30, 167 Blue Bird Lane; arrested Feb. 19, for warrant for fugitive.

Larry E. Vinet, 52, 37 Clifton Seal Rd.; arrested Feb. 20, for domestic violence simple assault.

