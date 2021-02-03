expand
February 3, 2021

Anthony Broom, a fifth grade inclusion teacher at Pearl River Central Elementary, was named Nissan of Picayune's Teacher of the Week. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

Anthony Broom, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

By Staff Report

Published 9:24 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Anthony Broom, a fifth grade inclusion teacher at Pearl River Central Elementary, has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Broom has been teaching for the past 22 years, the last six of which have been at PRCES.

His favorite part of teaching is being able to help his students grow their confidence level so they can reach their full potential.

Broom wants his students to leave his classroom knowing they need to prepare for the future by doing their best each day.

Some things his students may not know about him is that he and his wife of 20 years, Melanie, have two daughters, Livie and Annie. Both of his children currently attend Pearl River County schools.

His family attends Hickory Creek Baptist Church and two of his hobbies are home improvement and auto maintenance.

