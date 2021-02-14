expand
February 14, 2021

No. 16 Men’s Golf Begins Spring Season at Gators Invitational

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Sunday, February 14, 2021

Baton Rouge, La. – The 16th-ranked LSU men’s golf team will get its spring season underway this Friday through Sunday as they travel to Gainesville, Fla., for the Gators Invitational. The event will be a three day, 54-hole tournament hosted at the Mark Bostick Golf Course.

LSU will go with a starting lineup of Garrett BarberTrey WinsteadNicholas ArcementConnor Gaunt, and Drew DoyleMichael Sanders will make the trip and play as an individual. The Mark Bostick course will play as a par 70 at 6,701 yards. Eighteen holes will be played each day and a individual and team champion will be crowned Sunday.

No. 16 LSU will tee off at 7 a.m. CT on Friday morning with a shotgun start for round one followed by a 7:20 a.m. CT tee time on Saturday morning. The third and final round tee times will be announced following Saturday’s round. The Tigers will be squaring off against a loaded field that features nine other teams ranked in the top 25 of Golfstat’s rankings – No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 9 Auburn, No. 10 Alabama, No. 11 Georgia Southern, No. 12 South Carolina, No. 15 Florida, and No. 21 Mississippi State.

LSU’s 1-2 punch of Barber (70.38 avg.) and Winstead (71.89 avg.) are both averaging career best stroke averages after three tournaments played in the fall. Barber had the low round of the fall for LSU with his 6-under 65 that came in the first round of the Vanderbilt Legends Intercollegiate back in October. Barber is ranked 20th in the individual Golfstat rankings, and Winstead is currently 69th.

Gaunt, Arcement, and Doyle – all three newcomers – played some quality golf in the fall at times. Gaunt showed off his scoring power at the Vanderbilt Legends Intercollegiate with a 9-under 204 to finish tied for eighth. Doyle played in one tournament – the Vanderbilt Legends Intercollegiate – and tied for 46th with a 1-over 214 in his first career collegiate tournament; his scoring average of 71.33 ranks No. 2 on the LSU squad. Arcement played in the season opener Blessings tournament and took 26th with a 6-over 222.

