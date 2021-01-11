William Brown

Graveside service will be held Tuesday January 12, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. in Dave Monday Cemetery, Poplarville, MS, for William “Mook” Brown, age 69, of Poplarville, MS, who died January 7, 2021, in Bedford Nursing Care, Hattiesburg, MS. A native of Stonewall, MS, he was a member of the New Welcome Baptist Church.

Survivors include one nephew; Zennis (Eskaletha) Wood, one great-niece, Dazia Raine, 2 great-nephews, Nigel Wood and Rojae Raine, 2 great-great-nephews, Roman Raine and Noah Wood, all of Poplarville, MS; extended sister and brother-in-law, Richard and Angela Knight, brother-in-law, Terry Daniel all of Poplarville, MS; a host of relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, William and Hester Brown; one sister, Shirley Wood.

Visitation will be Tuesday January 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in New Welcome Baptist Church in Poplarville, MS, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.