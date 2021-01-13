January 2, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for Virginia P. Lumpkin, age 93, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, will be held Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Carl Heberg will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was retired from her own business, Lumpkin Upholstery and a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Virginia was focused on her family and work all of her life. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandma, great-grandma, aunt and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcus E. Mitchell and Carrie Dillard Mitchell; her loving and devoted husband, William “Tommy” Thomas Lumpkin; her brothers, Huey Mitchell and Sherwin Mitchell; and her sisters, Elva Clark, Nell Skipper and Wilda Lumpkin.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert “Bobby” (Dorcas) Lumpkin and Pamela G. Lumpkin; her grandsons, Bryce (Mary) Lumpkin and John Thomas Lumpkin; her great-granddaughter, Emily Gayle Lumpkin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Highland Community Hospital for their compassion and care for our mother. They would especially like to thank the staff of the emergency room and the third floor.