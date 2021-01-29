Southern Miss Sweeps C-USA Male Indoor Track and Field Awards

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Corvell Todd and Trey Johnson have both been named Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week following their performances at the Samford Invite on Friday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Todd took home the Male Field Athlete of the Week after setting the meet record by clearing 7’0.5″ in the high jump to take home first place in the event. The Byhalia, Miss. native currently leads Conference USA in the event and is tied for fourth nationally. The jump moves Todd into fourth all-time in Southern Miss history in just his second meet as a Golden Eagle.

“Corvell was outstanding this weekend,” head coach Jon Stuart said of the performance. “He made some adjustments from week one and it proved to be the right formula for him to get over the bar. We’re still looking for higher heights but he did a great job this weekend.”

Johnson also set a meet record, winning the 400m in a time of 48.04 to take home Male Track Athlete of the Week. He also helped the Golden Eagles take home first place in the 4×400 with a 47.7 split, the fastest among the team. The Fayetteville, Ga. native time is good for first in the conference and is tied for 41st nationally.

“Trey continues to headline our sprint group,” Stuart added. “He was fantastic once again this weekend. I’m very proud of Trey and the job he has done so far this season.”

The pair will be back in action at the Jaguar Invitational on February 7, hosted by South Alabama once again from the Birmingham CrossPlex.