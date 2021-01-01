SCHEDULE UPDATE: Bulldogs To Host Kentucky On Jan. 3

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women’s basketball contest against Kentucky, initially scheduled for Jan. 24, has been moved up to Sunday, Jan. 3, at Humphrey Coliseum. The game will tip at 12 p.m. CT and will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

Tickets for the game originally scheduled for Jan. 24 will be honored on Sunday. Doors will open to Humphrey Coliseum will open one hour prior to tip. Mississippi State’s Ticket Office will contact season ticket holders via email with additional details.

The Bulldogs were originally slated to play Vanderbilt on Sunday, but the contest was postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt basketball program. A makeup date has yet to be determined at this time.

Kentucky was scheduled to play Tennessee this weekend, but that game was also postponed due to COVID concerns within the Lady Vols basketball program.

