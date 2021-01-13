expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Ribbon cut on central dispatch center in Picayune

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

The new centralized E911 dispatch for Pearl River County, Picayune and Poplarville has had a few small issues to work out since operations started Thursday, but emergency response time has already become quicker.

A ribbon cutting for the dispatch was held Tuesday morning, attended by officials from Pearl River County and the city of Picayune.

Officials with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the Picayune Police Department and the Picayune Fire Department all agreed that while there have been a few hiccups, the centralized dispatch has made it easier to communicate with other agencies and cut emergency response time.

“We’re looking forward to it, just for all the law enforcement agencies in the county being in one room. It’ll really expedite a lot of things,” said Maj. Joe Quave with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department.

Before the consolidation, the Picayune Police Department only received landline 911 calls and the Sheriff’s Department received all cellphone 911 calls in the county. This meant 911 calls in Picayune made on a cellphone had to be transferred from the county dispatch to Picayune’s dispatch.

“So if we had a medical call, 87-year-old female, unresponsive, not breathing, we had to transfer it to Picayune,” said Dispatch Supervisor Heidi Spear. “They would answer the call and transfer to the ambulance service, so it took up precious time for that person.”

Along with bringing all of the dispatchers into one room, the centralized dispatch is also equipped with newer technology.

“The ability to keep track of officers, to know where they are at all times, is huge for officer safety,” said Picayune’s Assistant Police Chief Dustin Moeller.

With the centralized dispatch up and running, the Picayune Fire Department is getting more information about what is going on from a call before firefighters arrive on a scene, said the department’s Deputy Chief Ronnie Reynolds.

The consolidation required interlocal agreements between Pearl River County and the cities of Picayune and Poplarville.

“It took a while in the making, but it’s here, probably the best thing we’ve done in a long time for the taxpayers,” said District V Supervisor Sandy Kane Smith. Smith said he and District III Supervisor Hudson Holliday have been working on the consolidation since they were elected.

The city of Picayune and the county government also entered an interlocal agreement last year to begin housing Picayune inmates at the county jail.

“Moving the inmates out of the jail here and utilizing the county’s state of the art jail saved the taxpayers a lot of money in that we didn’t have to build a new jail that met those requirements,” said Picayune City Council member Wayne Gouget.

Holliday said the centralized dispatch serves as an example of what local governmental bodies can do when they work together.

“We’re in the process of trying to work out a deal where the Picayune City Court can use this building (Chimney Square). That would relieve them of having to build a justice court center and would save the taxpayers $2 million, just by them utilizing this building,” said Holliday.

More News

Picayune and PRC basketball split games

Ribbon cut on central dispatch center in Picayune

These native blooms will herald the arrival of spring

Pearl River County residents being protected from COVID

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Ribbon cut on central dispatch center in Picayune

News

Pearl River County residents being protected from COVID

News

Nicole Waaga, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Breakdown in communication leads to rail work confusion

Breaking News

PRC Crime Stoppers board member arrested for embezzlement

Education

Pearl River Central Elementary principal named to advisory council

News

Rail line in Picayune gets annual maintenance

News

Chamber of Commerce reflects on 2020, looks ahead to a new year

News

SBA offering loans to offset Zeta effects

News

Participants wanted for MLK parade

News

Low cost neuter coupons to be available

News

COVID-19 vaccines becoming availble

News

County buildings make a quick change in cleaning services

News

More Poplarville water accounts adjusted after meter misreads

News

Auditor arrests former deputy tax collector in Jackson County for embezzlement

News

Council approves purchase of SCADA system for natural gas system

Education

MDE recommends waiver of passing requirements for 3rd grade reading, end-of-course assessments for 2020-21

News

Picayune PD ready for 911 transition to central dispatch

News

Poplarville city court to relocate

News

Picayune police arrest two men for thousands of dollars worth of drugs

News

County to get more insight on road safety with new MDOT program

News

First baby born in Pearl River County in the new year

News

Only two of six local Gulf Coast Restoration project proposals scored higher than 10 of 40

News

Poplarville fire on the first of the year took six hours to extinguish