expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Rebel Women’s Tennis Adds Miami to 2021 Schedule

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women’s tennis will compete against Miami (FL) in a non-conference match in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 29 at 12 p.m. CT.

 

The Rebels will take on the Hurricanes in their first regular season dual match of the spring season. In 2020, Miami compiled a 6-4 (3-2 ACC) record, including wins against Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Louisville. Ole Miss last competed against Miami at the Miami Fall Invitational in 2018. The Rebels could potentially face one other ACC opponent this season, No. 1 UNC, in the second round of the ITA National Team Indoors on Jan. 23.

 

The updated schedule for Ole Miss women’s tennis is listed below.

 

Ole Miss Women’s Tennis 2021 Schedule (Home Matches in Bold)

 

Sat./Sun.         Jan. 16-17          Memphis/Georgia Tech (Mississippi State Spring Invitational)
Friday              Jan. 22               Old Dominion (ITA National Team Indoors)
Saturday          Jan. 23              UNC/Notre Dame (ITA National Team Indoors)
Friday               Jan. 29              Miami (FL)
Tuesday          Feb. 2                vs. Memphis
Friday              Feb. 12              vs. North Alabama
Thursday          Feb. 18              at Missouri
Saturday           Feb. 20             at Arkansas
Friday              Feb. 26             vs. Georgia
Sunday            Feb. 28             vs. Tennessee
Friday               March 5             at LSU
Sunday             March 7             at Texas A&M
Thursday          March 11            at Alabama
Saturday           March 13           at Auburn
Bye Week         March 15-21      N/A
Thursday         March 25           vs. Florida
Saturday          March 27           vs. South Carolina
Friday                April 2                at Mississippi State
Thursday         April 8                vs. Vanderbilt
Saturday          April 10             vs. Kentucky
Bye Week         April 12-18          N/A
SEC Champ.    April 19-23          TBD

 

For more information on Ole Miss Women’s Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWTennis, on Facebook at OleMissWTennis and on Instagram at OleMissWTennis. Also follow Coach Beyers on Twitter, @MarkBeyers.

More News

Picayune and PRC basketball split games

Ribbon cut on central dispatch center in Picayune

These native blooms will herald the arrival of spring

Pearl River County residents being protected from COVID

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Ribbon cut on central dispatch center in Picayune

News

Pearl River County residents being protected from COVID

News

Nicole Waaga, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Breakdown in communication leads to rail work confusion

Breaking News

PRC Crime Stoppers board member arrested for embezzlement

Education

Pearl River Central Elementary principal named to advisory council

News

Rail line in Picayune gets annual maintenance

News

Chamber of Commerce reflects on 2020, looks ahead to a new year

News

SBA offering loans to offset Zeta effects

News

Participants wanted for MLK parade

News

Low cost neuter coupons to be available

News

COVID-19 vaccines becoming availble

News

County buildings make a quick change in cleaning services

News

More Poplarville water accounts adjusted after meter misreads

News

Auditor arrests former deputy tax collector in Jackson County for embezzlement

News

Council approves purchase of SCADA system for natural gas system

Education

MDE recommends waiver of passing requirements for 3rd grade reading, end-of-course assessments for 2020-21

News

Picayune PD ready for 911 transition to central dispatch

News

Poplarville city court to relocate

News

Picayune police arrest two men for thousands of dollars worth of drugs

News

County to get more insight on road safety with new MDOT program

News

First baby born in Pearl River County in the new year

News

Only two of six local Gulf Coast Restoration project proposals scored higher than 10 of 40

News

Poplarville fire on the first of the year took six hours to extinguish