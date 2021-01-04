expand
January 5, 2021

Poplarville fire on the first of the year took six hours to extinguish

By Cathy Cook

Published 11:21 am Monday, January 4, 2021

One Poplarville business caught fire on the first day of the new year.

Fire departments from all over Pearl River County responded to a fire at the Crossroads Livestock and Diner, located at 2431 Highway 26 W., Poplarville. The fire was reported at approximately 4 a.m. New Year’s Day, said Pearl River County Fire Chief Jonathan Head.

The structure fire took about six hours to get under control, said Head, and the building is a total loss. It was a very large building with many wood features on the inside, so the fire was very big and hot, said Head.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

