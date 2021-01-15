January 10, 2021

A Celebration of Life for Patricia Ann Stockstill, age 74, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at Resurrection Life Worship Center.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Resurrection Life Worship Center.

Burial was in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Allen Hickman will officiate the service.

A native of White Hall, NY, she moved to Picayune, MS when she was 18. Pat was a previous Direct Support Professional for Brandy’s Hope, Picayune, MS and a member of Resurrection Life Worship Center. Pat and Julian also attended The Life Church. She loved to go to garage sales, and spending time with her beloved nieces and nephews. Pat was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor Choppy and Gladys Merrill Choppy.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Julian Ott Stockstill; her sons, Chuck Bell, and Jerry Stockstill; 3 grandchildren, Brittany Bell, and Christopher Bell, and Nicholas Stockstill; her great grandson, Cody Callis; her sister, Eva Ruger; her best friend, Carolyn (David) Hurt; and her beloved nieces and nephews, Brylie Miller, Heath Browder, Mason Deshotel, Rylan Asher, and Rhettlynn Rouse.

