One COVID-19 outbreak reported in local schools

There was one COVID-19 outbreak reported to the Mississippi State Department of Health in school districts within Pearl River County for the week of Jan. 4.

Pearl River Central Middle School reported one COVID-19 outbreak. During that same timeframe, one to five new student cases were reported at the Middle School of Poplarville, at Pearl River Central High School, at Pearl River Central Middle School and at Picayune Memorial High School.

Pearl River Central Elementary School and Poplarville High School each reported one to five new staff cases.

As of the Jan. 4 report, there were 20 Middle School of Poplarville students quarantined, 39 students from Pearl River Central Elementary School who were quarantined, 32 Pearl River Central High School students were quarantined and 44 Pearl River Central Middle School students were quarantined. There were also two students quarantined at Picayune Early Head Start and one at Picayune Memorial High School.

Since the start of the school year, the Middle School of Poplarville has had nine COVID positive students; there have been 22 COVID positive students at Pearl River Central Elementary; the Pearl River Central High School has had 43 COVID positive students; there have been 24 COVID positive students at the Pearl River Central Middle School; six students at Picayune Junior High School have been COVID positive; 28 students at Picayune Memorial High School; and 24 students at the Poplarville High School.

There have been between one and five COVID positive students since the start of the school year at the following schools: West Side Elementary, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School, South Side Lower Elementary, Roseland Park Elementary, Poplarville Upper Elementary, Poplarville Lower Elementary, Nicholson Early Head Start and Annie’s Kindergarten.