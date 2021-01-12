expand
Ad Spot

January 12, 2021

Ole Miss’ Hume Wins the Sally Championship

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Tuesday, January 12, 2021

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ole Miss junior Ellen Hume pulled away from the field Saturday, firing a final round 69 to win the Sally Championship in Ormond Beach, Florida, by five strokes.

The Whitwell, England, native finished 5-under for the tourney (71-72-71-69—283), to take home top honors at one of the oldest surviving amateur golf classics in the country. With the win, Hume earned an exemption to a 2021 Symetra Tour event.

Hume, who recently finished her 2020 season with a runner-up finish at the prestigious Dixie Amateur, held a two-shot lead headed into Saturday’s final 18 at Oceanside Country Club.

After three bogies to start her fourth and final round, Hume found herself tied for the lead with nine holes remaining.

Hume steadied herself and birdied No. 11 to regain the lead and then sealed the victory with an eagle on No. 17, followed by another birdie on the final hole.

After a 71 and 72 respectively during the first and second rounds, Hume took over the lead during Friday’s third round of play. She birdied four of her first five holes to gain the advantage headed into play on Saturday. Hume finished tied for third with 16 birdies through four rounds of play.

Hume, who was recently one of 20 golfers named to the watch list for the ANNIKA Award, appeared in the lineup during all three fall tournaments for the Rebels and posted a stroke average of 73.4. Dating back to the final round of the Blessings Collegiate, Hume has tallied 13 straight rounds in which she has shot 73 or better .

She tallied a commanding 7&6 win over South Carolina’s Pimpnipa Panthong in the finals of the East Lake Cup to help Ole Miss take home the team title in Atlanta. At the time of her match, Panthong was ranked No. 34 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

For all Ole Miss women’s golf latest news and information, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWGolf, on Instagram at OleMissWGolf and on Facebook at Ole Miss Women’s Golf. General athletic news can also be found at @OleMissSports on Twitter, Ole Miss Sports on Facebook, and OleMissAthletics on Instagram.

More News

Softball Ready to Make It Count in 2021

Pearl River Central Elementary principal named to advisory council

Southern Miss’ Furious Rally Falls Just Short at UAB

Ole Miss’ Hume Wins the Sally Championship

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

Pearl River Central Elementary principal named to advisory council

News

Rail line in Picayune gets annual maintenance

News

Chamber of Commerce reflects on 2020, looks ahead to a new year

News

SBA offering loans to offset Zeta effects

News

Participants wanted for MLK parade

News

Low cost neuter coupons to be available

News

COVID-19 vaccines becoming availble

News

County buildings make a quick change in cleaning services

News

More Poplarville water accounts adjusted after meter misreads

News

Auditor arrests former deputy tax collector in Jackson County for embezzlement

News

Council approves purchase of SCADA system for natural gas system

Education

MDE recommends waiver of passing requirements for 3rd grade reading, end-of-course assessments for 2020-21

News

Picayune PD ready for 911 transition to central dispatch

News

Poplarville city court to relocate

News

Picayune police arrest two men for thousands of dollars worth of drugs

News

County to get more insight on road safety with new MDOT program

News

First baby born in Pearl River County in the new year

News

Only two of six local Gulf Coast Restoration project proposals scored higher than 10 of 40

News

Poplarville fire on the first of the year took six hours to extinguish

News

Nicholson VFD purchases new pumper truck, names it after previous chief

News

Top news stories of 2020 include COVID response, U.S. 11 project

News

MHP enforcement period results

News

Top crime stories of 2020

Breaking News

Troopers work fatal collision in Jackson County