January 13, 2021

Nicole Waaga, center, was named Nissan of Picayune's Teacher of the Week. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

Nicole Waaga, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

By Staff Report

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Nicole Waaga, a teacher in the Pearl River County School District, has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Waaga is a science teacher at the Pearl River Central Endeavor campus who teaches students in 6th through 12th grade. “Whatever science they need is what I teach. From biology to zoology and everything in between,” she said.

She has been a teacher for nine years, six of which have been at the Pearl River County School District. This is her third year teaching students at the Endeavor campus.

Her favorite aspect of teaching is that she gets to share her “knowledge and love with students as they continue their journey. I do adore seeing the look on a student’s face when they finally understand a concept, that proverbial light bulb going off! It’s a sight to behold and it reminds me that I am doing something right.”

The most important thing she wants her students to take away from their time in her classroom is that they are important to her.

“I want my students to know that when they leave my room, they never leave my heart. Even after such a short time together, they become one of my kids! My classroom door is always open and they know where to find me if they should need me,” Waaga said.

Something her students may not know about her is that she has a unique perspective on life.

“I see the good in every single person and situation. It’s always there, you just have to be willing to search for it. I share my little joys with those around me in an effort to make their day better,” Waaga said.

 

