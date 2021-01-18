January 12, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for Matthew Blake Burge, age 38, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, were held Monday, January 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial was in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Luke Fleming officiated the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, he graduated Picayune Memorial High School in 2001, then attended PRCC, where he studied Computer Science. Matt was a former Qmed/Oiler at Weeks Marine and a member of First United Methodist Church of Picayune. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Douglas R. Burge; his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Elsie Bass; and his aunt, Basheba Kaye Mullins.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted parents, Douglas H. and June Burge; his son, Jorden Ray Burge; his sister, Ashley (Jonathan) Baggett; his niece, Rylee Claire Baggett; his grandmother, Juanita Burge; his aunts, Sandy Fleming, and Inga Bass; his uncle, Joey Bass; and several cousins.

