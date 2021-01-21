Jaron Pierre Jr. Claims Third C-USA Freshman of the Week Honor

HATTIESBURG, Miss.— Southern Miss swept Middle Tennessee in a two-game series, and freshman Jaron Pierre Jr.’s performances in each game earned him Conference USA Freshman of the Week honors for the third time.

Pierre led the Golden Eagles in every offensive category (16.0 ppg) as well as rebounding (9.5 rpg). He was the model of efficiency Friday as the Golden Eagles had their largest margin of victory over a C-USA foe in two years, 84-54. He was 9-for-11 from the field and 6-for-8 from deep as part of his second double-double (24 points, 10 rebounds).

Saturday’s game had a slow start, but Pierre was as clutch as ever when the game was on the line. All eight of his points came in the second half, including going 4-for-4 at the line in the final 29 seconds to keep Middle Tennessee at bay (also had a steal at 1:55 with a two-point lead) in the 64-59 victory.

The New Orleans native is averaging 11.5 ppg on 52.2 percent shooting (10-for-18 from deep) in C-USA play.

The Golden Eagles (7-6, 3-3 C-USA) are on the road this weekend at UTSA. Friday’s game is at 6 p.m., followed by Saturday’s at 3.