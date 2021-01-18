Herbert Ray Hutto
January 15, 2021
Graveside Funeral Services for Herbert Ray Hutto, age 84, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church Flat Top Cemetery.
Burial will be in Harmony Baptist Church Flat Top Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Dr. Brad Arnett will officiate the service.
A native of Picayune, MS, he was a Quality Control Inspector for the Department of Defense and a member of Harmony Baptist Church. He was the owner and operator of Top Hat Chimney Sweeps. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and Christian who will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Hutto Jr. and Olivia Watts Hutto; son, Bobby Hutto.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of over 64 wonderful years, Myrna Loye Hutto; daughter, Connie Hutto; grandchildren, Shane (Erin) Macdonald, Amanda Baker, and Brandon (Staci) Nelson; great-grandchildren, Madden Macdonald, Kaylei Macdonald, McKenzie Macdonald, Lucas Macdonald, and Hunter Nelson; sisters, Mary “Jenny” (Ken) Hinman and Linda Wood; numerous nieces and nephews.
