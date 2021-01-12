Dr. John Louis McNai

January 10, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for Dr. John Louis McNair, age 78, of Caesar Community, MS, who passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Union Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Union Baptist Cemetery.

Burial will be in Union Baptist Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Brian Tatum and Rev. Buddy Sheriff will officiate the service.

A native of Magee, MS, he was a Missionary/Medical Professor and a member of Union Baptist Church. John was Minister of Music at Union Baptist Church, from 2004-2010, and Minister Music for First Baptist Church of Poplarville from 2010-2014. He was a member of the Mississippi Singing Churchmen. John was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel McNair and Marie Cook McNair; and four brothers and one sister.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Sarah Kathleen “Kathy” Lee McNair; his children, John Mark McNair and Heather Kathleen Pettersen; four grandchildren, Angela Eden McNair, Carol Kathleen Clark, Bert Samuel White, and John Marvin White; his sister, Diane Wiggly; his brother, Gary (Margaret) McNair; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

Contributions may be made to International Missions, through Union Baptist Church, 1628 West Union Road, Picayune, MS.