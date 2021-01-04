December 25, 2020

Dorothy McVaugh Pigott, 68, passed away Christmas Day at 3 p.m. in her home.

Her husband John, daughter Lauren and Becky from Encompass Hospice Care were by her side. Dot had been battling cancer for two years. It is fitting that she passed on Christmas Day as it was her favorite holiday. All her children were able to visit her over her last few days.

Dot relished the role of being a housewife, mother, and grandmother. She never really sought a career outside the home as her desire was to be mom and granny.

Dot, or Dottie as she was known by to many of her friends and relatives, served those roles well. She was a member of the Picayune Church of Christ. Her personal ministry there was to remember every birthday, anniversary, and life event for members with a card and a personal note.

Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford T. and Catherine M. McVaugh.

She is survived by her husband of forty nine and a half years, John R. Pigott, her children Jason (Marilyn) Pigott, Lauren Pigott (Michael Straw), Alison (Cole) Raiford, and Justin (Bethany) Pigott. Her sibling survivors are her brother Dr. James (Tonya) McVaugh and her sister Donna (Rich) Nations. Her dearly loved grandchildren are Macy Pigott, Amy Pigott, Julie Pigott, Collin Raiford, Alex Catherine Raiford, Abigail Pigott and Elijah Pigott. There are also nieces and a nephew that she loved.

Special thanks to Dr. Patricia Braly and Heather Simon at the Women’s Cancer Center in Covington, La. Their care and caring far exceeded the normal doctor patient relationship. Also thanks to the team at M. D. Anderson, the Mary Byrd Perkins Cancer Center, the great medical staff on the oncology ward at St. Tammany Parish Hospital, and albeit short lived, the Encompass Home Health and Hospice group.

Following Dot’s wishes, a small memorial service will be held later in January at the Picayune Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, Dot requested that donations be made in her memory to the Picayune Church of Christ or to a church of your choice.