Carolyn Barrentine

December 29, 2020

Carolyn McKinney Barrentine, age 87, A resident of Flowood, Mississippi passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Blake in Flowood, Mississippi. A private family graveside was held on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon Mississippi.

Mrs. Barrentine was born May 7, 1933 to W.T. McKinney and Grace White McKinney of Anguilla, Mississippi. She graduated from the University of Mississippi with a B.S. degree in Speech Therapy. She married George A. Barrentine of Cleveland, Mississippi. Carolyn was a speech therapist in Picayune, Mississippi. She served in many capacities at church, where a woman’s group was later named in her honor. In 1974, the family relocated to San Antonio, Texas where she joined Alamo Heights United Methodist Church, continuing to serve the Lord and her community. She brought the Stephen ministry to her church and help form Christian Buddies, which assist new members in getting connected within the church. In the mid-1990s, Carolyn organized a prayer ministry that involves a Wednesday night prayer service and eventually a 24 hour, call In prayer room, which led to speaking events, at home prayer, and a multitude of ministry partnerships. While discussing the ministry, her friend noted Carolyn saying, “People think we are doing something weird, but all we’re doing is connecting people to Jesus.“ She was deeply invested in the tender care of others – that they know they are loved and beautifully made. She used her life the way we are designed to…to bloom and plant seeds for the kingdom wherever we are planted. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her new her.

Mrs. Barrentine was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, George A. Barrentine; her parents, W.T. McKinney and Grace White McKinney and her brother, W.T. McKinney, Jr. (Billy).

Mr. Tanner survived by her children, Carrie B. Dunfee (Paul) and George W Barrentine; grandchildren, Leslie B. Kirk (Neil), Lana B. Purvis (Dale) And Jon L. Barrentine; great grandchildren, Farrah Faulkenberry, Tara Faulkenberry, Olivia Purvis, Wyatt Purvis, Aubrey Kurt and Macy Kirk and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carolyn‘s childhood church Anguilla Methodist church, 631 Front St., Anguilla, MS 38721.