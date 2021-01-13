expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Moses

Carol Joyce Shaw Moses

By Staff Report

Published 3:34 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

January 6, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for Carol Joyce Shaw Moses, age 93 years, of Hideaway Community, MS, who passed away January 6, 2021, were held Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial was in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bishop Stephen Beasley officiated the service.

A native of New Orleans, LA, she was an entrepreneur and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Carol had a wonderful life. She traveled around the world and experienced things that no one would believe. She loved life and what it brought. Her energy was through the roof, even up to the age of 93. Her life was quite interesting. She survived three major hurricanes Audrey, Camille and Katrina plus lived and survived the unrest in Dubai and the Brazil’s jungles. Mother capitalized on the death of my father and kept smiling. Her faith in herself and God made her strong. She loved life and all it offered, plus made countless friends along the way. She belonged to numerous organizations through her life from the Natchez Pilgrimage to the Senior Center in Picayune. Her art was her true love in her latter years. She began painting at the age of 90 and had to stop due her health at the age of 93. Mother won many ribbons and was respected by her peers. As a mother, she was always there for you, but believed in being the best in everything that she tried, from fishing, frog gigging to living in the jungles of Brazil. As a person, Carol loved people, the arts, clubs and most of all Mardi Gras. She lived life to the fullest and did not waste a minute. Her family looked up to her, trusted her and will dearly miss her. She was a great inspiration in life to follow and taught us all to love their fellow man.

What can I say more, she is the greatest love of my life, next to my wife, and her friends will miss her dearly and miss the enjoyment she brought to our lives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Kendall Shaw and Gladys Florence Warner Shaw; her son, Kendall Roy Moses; and her brother, Kendall Shaw.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted son, William “Bill” Starling Moses, Jr.; four grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn Moses, Rebecca Shaw Moses, William S.J. “Trey” Moses, Jr. and Dr. Kelsey Moses; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Obituary and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

More News

Virginia P. Lumpkin

Carol Joyce Shaw Moses

Area residents advised to expect elevated propulsion test acoustics

Mixon arrested for theft of trailer, possession of counterfeit cash

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Area residents advised to expect elevated propulsion test acoustics

News

Mixon arrested for theft of trailer, possession of counterfeit cash

News

Ribbon cut on central dispatch center in Picayune

News

Pearl River County residents being protected from COVID

News

Nicole Waaga, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Breakdown in communication leads to rail work confusion

Breaking News

PRC Crime Stoppers board member arrested for embezzlement

Education

Pearl River Central Elementary principal named to advisory council

News

Rail line in Picayune gets annual maintenance

News

Chamber of Commerce reflects on 2020, looks ahead to a new year

News

SBA offering loans to offset Zeta effects

News

Participants wanted for MLK parade

News

Low cost neuter coupons to be available

News

COVID-19 vaccines becoming availble

News

County buildings make a quick change in cleaning services

News

More Poplarville water accounts adjusted after meter misreads

News

Auditor arrests former deputy tax collector in Jackson County for embezzlement

News

Council approves purchase of SCADA system for natural gas system

Education

MDE recommends waiver of passing requirements for 3rd grade reading, end-of-course assessments for 2020-21

News

Picayune PD ready for 911 transition to central dispatch

News

Poplarville city court to relocate

News

Picayune police arrest two men for thousands of dollars worth of drugs

News

County to get more insight on road safety with new MDOT program

News

First baby born in Pearl River County in the new year