expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

A drone image shows the core stage of NASA’s new Space Launch System rocket installed on the B-2 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss.

Area residents advised to expect elevated propulsion test acoustics

By Special to the Item

Published 3:31 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Press release

Area residents are advised to expect elevated decibel levels as Stennis Space Center targets Saturday, Jan. 16, for the final hot fire test in the Green Run test series on NASA’s new Space Launch System core stage. The acoustic level is not expected to reach high enough to have any damaging effect.

The anticipated test will involve firing four RS-25 engines to produce a combined 1.6 million pounds of thrust. The acoustic level produced is expected to be about 10-20 decibels higher than during a normal single engine test at the site.

The actual acoustic level experienced by area residents will depend on their location relative to the test site and the prevailing weather conditions.

NASA is targeting a two-hour test window that opens at 4 p.m. CST Jan. 16, for the hot fire test of the SLS core stage. Live coverage will begin at 4:20 p.m. on NASA Television and the agency’s website, followed by a post-test briefing approximately two hours after the test concludes.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, there will be no public test viewing opportunity on site.

More News

Virginia P. Lumpkin

Carol Joyce Shaw Moses

Area residents advised to expect elevated propulsion test acoustics

Mixon arrested for theft of trailer, possession of counterfeit cash

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Area residents advised to expect elevated propulsion test acoustics

News

Mixon arrested for theft of trailer, possession of counterfeit cash

News

Ribbon cut on central dispatch center in Picayune

News

Pearl River County residents being protected from COVID

News

Nicole Waaga, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Breakdown in communication leads to rail work confusion

Breaking News

PRC Crime Stoppers board member arrested for embezzlement

Education

Pearl River Central Elementary principal named to advisory council

News

Rail line in Picayune gets annual maintenance

News

Chamber of Commerce reflects on 2020, looks ahead to a new year

News

SBA offering loans to offset Zeta effects

News

Participants wanted for MLK parade

News

Low cost neuter coupons to be available

News

COVID-19 vaccines becoming availble

News

County buildings make a quick change in cleaning services

News

More Poplarville water accounts adjusted after meter misreads

News

Auditor arrests former deputy tax collector in Jackson County for embezzlement

News

Council approves purchase of SCADA system for natural gas system

Education

MDE recommends waiver of passing requirements for 3rd grade reading, end-of-course assessments for 2020-21

News

Picayune PD ready for 911 transition to central dispatch

News

Poplarville city court to relocate

News

Picayune police arrest two men for thousands of dollars worth of drugs

News

County to get more insight on road safety with new MDOT program

News

First baby born in Pearl River County in the new year