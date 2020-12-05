Wright named MACCC South COY

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast’s Jack Wright has been named MACCC South Coach of the Year after his Bulldogs won their second straight division title.

Gulf Coast is 5-0 heading into the MACCC Championship and National Community College Football Championship showdown against Northwest Mississippi (5-0) on Saturday at Perk.

Wright’s Bulldogs have won 21 straight games, the second-longest streak in school history. He has a 24-2 record at Gulf Coast, making his .923 winning percentage the highest in school history among coaches who oversaw more than one season.

Wright swept the NJCAA, Region 23 and MACJC South awards last season, and he had a similar sweep in 2015 when he coached Northwest Mississippi to the national championship. He’s only the second coach in history to win NJCAA titles at two different schools.

Kickoff Sunday is set for 7 p.m. The game, which is sold out, can be watched at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/stream or listened to at SuperTalk 103.1 FM.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.