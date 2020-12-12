Women’s Golf Announces 2021 Signing Class

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women’s golf inked three signees for the 2021 signing class, head coach Charlie Ewing announced on Friday.

State’s class is highlighted by a pair of top-500 players in the world, and close friends, from Spain in Ana Pina Ortega and Julia Lopez Ramirez. In the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Ramirez sits at 219th in the world but has been as high as 183rd, while Ortega currently ranks 472nd. The Bulldogs also added Elle Fox, one of the top golfers from Texas.

“We are proud to welcome these three young ladies into our program,” said Ewing. “Ana, Julia and Elle each come in with fantastic and unique resumes and levels of experience that have prepared them for life at Mississippi State in the women’s golf program. What they will each provide for our culture and family atmosphere for the next four years is certainly something that we are thrilled about. They are all very excited about this journey and the returning players and the coaching staff are just as excited for them to arrive in Starkville.”

Lopez Ramirez boasts two wins and 17 top-10 finishes since 2018. Her most recent win was in October 2020 at the Campeonato Femenino Puerta de Hierro. She shot two under-par rounds for a final score of 213 (-3) to claim the title.

Prior to that, Lopez Ramirez won the “Memorial Celia Barquin” Copa Principado de Asturias in December 2019, shooting a career-best round (65) in the second round. She won by three strokes, with an overall score of 210, 6-under par.

In 2020, Lopez Ramirez was a member of the European Girls’ Team Championship. She also tied for fifth during the Ladies Spanish Championship. During her 2019 campaign, the Benahavis, Spain, native competed in the Gran Prix de Landes, U18 Spanish team Championship and Ladies Spanish international.

Since 2018, Pina Ortega owns two wins as well as 10 top-10 finishes. Her most recent win was the 2019 Copa Young Talent.

In 2020, Pina Ortega competed in the European Ladies Amateur Championship, firing scores of 668-70-69-73, tying for 20th place overall The Alcalá De Guadaira, Spain, native tied for third at the 2019 Spanish Championship U16 and finished tied for 11th place in the 2019 R&A Girls U16 Amateur Championship.

During her time at Copperas Cove High School, Fox has led her squad to back-to-back district championships. She also holds the record for lowest score (66) in program history. In addition, she earned all-academic accolades as a freshman, sophomore and junior.

Fox has competed in two LPGA events, four USGA qualifiers and 12 AJGA events during her career. She was recognized as a KDH (Killeen Daily Herald) Player of the Week in 2018 after shooting a field-low 70 to win the District 8-6A championship by five strokes.

Overall, Fox has won 70 Junior Golf Tournaments in her career. She also claimed runner up in the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals in 2016. In addition, she has secured two top-10 finishes and six top-15 in the AJGA and has shot two hole-in-ones leading up to signing with MSU.

