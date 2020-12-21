expand
December 21, 2020

Women’s Basketball vs. Jacksonville State Canceled

By Special to the Item

Published 12:00 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

OXFORD, Miss. – Monday night’s Ole Miss women’s basketball contest vs. Jacksonville State has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests among the Ole Miss program.

 

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the Southeastern Conference’s Medical Guidance Task Force.

 

Season ticket holders may be given the opportunity, at the end of the season, to let Ole Miss Athletics know what to do with any credits due to season tickets being prorated because of canceled games.

 

Ole Miss is now scheduled to open its SEC season next Thursday, Dec. 31, at South Carolina.

 

Follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWBB, Facebook at Ole Miss WBB and on Instagram at Ole MissWBB. You can also follow head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin on Twitter at @YolettMcCuin

