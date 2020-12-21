Women’s Basketball vs. Jacksonville State Canceled

OXFORD, Miss. – Monday night’s Ole Miss women’s basketball contest vs. Jacksonville State has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests among the Ole Miss program.

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the Southeastern Conference’s Medical Guidance Task Force.

Season ticket holders may be given the opportunity, at the end of the season, to let Ole Miss Athletics know what to do with any credits due to season tickets being prorated because of canceled games.

Ole Miss is now scheduled to open its SEC season next Thursday, Dec. 31, at South Carolina.

