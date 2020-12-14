expand
December 14, 2020

Beacht

William Leonard Beacht

By Staff Report

Published 4:59 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

December 13, 2020

William “Bill” Leonard Beacht of Picayune, Mississippi passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the age of 83, in the comfort of his home.

William was a resident of Picayune for 57 years and a member of Byrd’s Chapel United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran, active in restoring military vehicles and was a former organizer of the Picayune Veterans Parade. He was a member of Mississippi Gulf Coast Watchers and Boulevard Cruisers Antique Car Club. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. Overall, he was a fun loving, helpful man who enjoyed his family, kids, community and church.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan Beacht of Picayune; two daughters: Diane Wise (Chris) and Connie Beall (Scott); one brother, James Oren Beacht of Utah; six grandchildren: Joseph, Maddison, Tabbitha, Lilliana Keim and Will, Annabelle Wise.

He is preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy Beacht and Mabel Round Beacht.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Byrd’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 26 Byrd’s Chapel Road, Carriere, with Bro. Larry Pickering officiating. Service will be held outdoors with a private burial after service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W, Lilburn, Georgia (website LBDA.org), or Bryd’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 26 Byrd’s Chapel Road, Carriere, Mississippi.

Bill’s motto in life, “Don’t sweat the small stuff, keep smiling, make a decision and don’t look back.”

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.

