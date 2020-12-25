Walker Powell Named Second-Team Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss senior starting pitcher Walker Powell earned selection to the Collegiate Baseball preseason All-American second team in a release by the publication Tuesday morning.

Powell registered a 3-0 record and a 1.24 ERA in four starts during last year’s shortened season that included 22 strikeouts and only two walks and 22 hits in 29 innings of work.

The right-handed hurler went at least seven innings in all four 2020 starts, including a complete-game, eight-inning shutout at McNeese. He allowed a pair of earned runs in two of those starts as he tied for the team lead in victories.

For his career, Powell owns a 20-8 career record with a 3.02 earned run average over four seasons. His Southern Miss numbers also include 189 strikeouts and just 38 walks over 250 1/3 innings and a 3.02 ERA. Opponents have hit .263 off of Powell as he has appeared in 54 games, 40 of those in a starting role for the Golden Eagles.

Powell earned Conference USA first-team honors in 2019, while also garnering league all-tournament honors that year.

Since his arrival to Hattiesburg for the 2016 season, the Golden Eagles have won two C-USA regular season crowns and three league tournament titles.