expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

Unemployment in October jumped slightly in Pearl River County from September to October

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 7:00 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

Pearl River County’s unemployment rate in October of this year increased to 7 percent when compared to the previous month’s rate of 6.6 percent. The prior year in October, Pearl River County’s unemployment rate was 4.9 percent.

During the month of October, the unadjusted unemployment rate in the state of Mississippi was reported to be 7 percent, a slight increase from the prior month’s average of 6.9 percent. In October of 2019, the rate was 5.1 percent.

The state’s adjusted average was 7.4 percent, an increase from the previous month’s rate of 7.2. In October of 2019, that rate was 5.6 percent.

Nationwide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in October was 6.9 percent, a decrease from the previous month’s percentage of 7.9. A year prior that rate was 3.6 percent.

The unadjusted nationwide average was 6.6 percent, a decrease from September’s rate of 7.7 but was higher than last October’s rate of 3.3. percent.

Seasonally adjusted rates take annual patterns such as weather, holidays, school schedules and other occurrences that affect employment rates into account. Only nationwide and statewide percentages are adjusted.

During the month of October, 32 of Mississippi’s 82 counties reported unemployment rates at or below the statewide-unadjusted average of 7 percent.

Rankin County reported the lowest unemployment rate during October of 4.2 percent with Lafayette County reporting a rate of 4.8 percent.

Jefferson County reported the highest rate, at 17.2 percent, with Wilkinson County reporting a rate of 15.8 percent.

More News

Albert A. Gaston, III

Audit reveals wide-ranging misspending at Department of Corrections

Alkeisha Monetta Jenkins-Walton

Poplarville athletics dealing with uncertainty of COVID-19

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Audit reveals wide-ranging misspending at Department of Corrections

News

Unemployment in October jumped slightly in Pearl River County from September to October

News

Water meter reading error leads to $1,000 adjustment in water meter account for Poplarville resident

News

Bicyclist killed in collision on Highway 90

News

Picayune officer struck while managing construction traffic

Education

Widespread problems uncovered in Holmes County School District audit

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Dorthee Harvey

Education

Cases for Chromebooks approved by Poplarville School Board

News

City Hall lobby in Poplarville to remain closed to public

News

Mayor Ed Pinero honored, announces he will not seek reelection

News

Grant funding will help healthcare workers access mental health services

Breaking News

Pearl River County resident dies in two vehicle collision

Business

Stennis Space Center announces senior leadership changes

Education

USM assistant professor collaborates on new CDC tool that promotes physical activity

Education

MSU will delay start of classes from Jan. 6 until Jan. 11

News

PRCSD Chromebook distribution discussed at Board meeting

News

Local celebrates 104th birthday

News

Rotary Club of Picayune donates food to families

News

Manna Ministry starting Family Advocacy Program to help families

News

MBI conducts undercover human trafficking operation in Pearl

News

Carriere man sentenced for causing $587,000 in losses

Education

Drop in kindergarteners, jump in homeschoolers drive enrollment decline

Education

Teacher recognized, student performs for Picayune School District Board of Trustees

News

Pearl River County added to mask mandate